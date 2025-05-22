Days after Bolts' playoff elimination, Victor Hedman, Brayden Point and others enjoy Cayman Islands trip with their wives

Victor Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after losing their series in Game 5 against the Florida Panthers. This week, Hedman and several Bolts players took a trip to the Cayman Islands with their partners in the offseason break.

On Wednesday, Bolts forward Yanni Goude’s wife Marie shared a special carousel of pictures from their offseason getaway featuring families of Hedman, Brayden Point, Cam Atkinson and Ryan McDonagh. One of the pictures showed the group walking on a white sand path toward the beach during sunset with palm trees and umbrellas lining the sides.

“On island time 🧡,” Marie captioned the post.

Another click showed a beachfront dining setup with wooden chairs under a large umbrella facing the ocean. One of the photos captured Point, GourdeAtkinson and McDonagh on a floating raft in the waters. Another slide featured a look at a tropical-style restaurant with yellow chairs and leafy plants and also a chess board laid out on the coffee table.

The next click saw the group in the waters with drinks in their hands. Marie also posted a photo displaying a table with elegant food and cocktails including hummus, pita and espresso martinis. Another showed the group posing on a yacht, wearing beach attire and holding drinks.

A different image showed a quiet pool surrounded by tall palm trees on either side of it. Marie also posted a selfie with Yanni Gourde in their hotel room. The final picture showed a golden sunset over the ocean with soft waves meeting the shore.

Victor Hedman opens up on captaining the Bolts

Earlier this month, Victor Hedman reflected on the Tampa Bay Lightning’s season display. The Bolts ended their 2024-25 NHL regular season with a 47-27-8 record, earning 102 points and finishing second in the Atlantic Division.

That strong finish gave them home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. However, for the second year in a row, the team was eliminated in five games by the Florida Panthers.

Hedman took on extra responsibility this season as he stepped into the captain’s role for the first time after the departure of longtime leader Steven Stamkos. He also acknowledged the honor of wearing the “C” and leading the team.

"It has always been a collective effort from the whole group, so it has not been too crazy in regards to what to expect, but it's a cool feeling to look down at your jersey and see the 'C.' That is no lie. To be a captain in the NHL, it is a dream that you have had and to be able to wear it with this team and with this organization representing this city, it means the world to me," Hedman said.

This season also marked the end of Hedman’s eight-year $63 million contract signed in 2016. His new four-year $32 million extension signed in 2024 will begin in the 2025-26 season, keeping him in Tampa Bay for the foreseeable future.

