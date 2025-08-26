  • home icon
Days after Frank Nazar's $46.13M extension, NHL analyst has his say on Connor Bedard's Blackhawks future

By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 26, 2025 16:10 GMT
NHL: MAR 26 Devils at Blackhawks - Source: Getty
Frank Nazar's signing has raised questions about Connor Bedard’s extension (Source: Imagn)

Frank Nazar signed a seven-year, $46.13 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks last week. The signing has led to questions about Connor Bedard’s extension.

During the Blackhawks Breakaway Podcast on Monday, NHL analyst Ben Pope was asked if Bedard would sign before training camp. Pope said it was possible, but not likely.

"I'm not sure it's out of the realm of possibility, but I kind of, all along, I thought it'd be more likely to be next summer," Pope said. "Just because he's coming off, you know, a slightly disappointing second season, and there's a lot of reason to believe he's going to be better in this third NHL season. And if he is, then it would be kind of a smart financial move for him to wait till next summer."
Connor Bedard is entering the final year of his three-year rookie contract signed in 2023. He played 82 games and earned 67 points, including 23 goals, last season. The season before, he had 61 points in 68 games. His ice time increased, and he looked more consistent. But his points per game dropped from last year. So, for Bedard, a stronger third season may bring a bigger deal.

Pope explained there is no concern about Bedard leaving. He has been clear about wanting to stay in Chicago.

"I haven't heard anything, you know, specifically on exactly where negotiations stand," Pope said. "But I think the fact that Bedard has been so emphatic, almost like uncharacteristically outspoken, and emphatic about the fact that he is going to sign long term with the Hawks, that they are going to work something out. That there's nothing to worry about."
Hawks and Connor Bedard only need to agree on the dollar amount

According to Ben Pope, the timing of the deal is less important than the commitment. Whether he signs now, midseason, or next summer, it will happen. Both Bedard and the Blackhawks want a deal done.

"There's no real reason for concern. It's just a matter of working out the exact dollar amount," Pope said.

Chicago is still rebuilding after missing the playoffs again last season. The Blackhawks finished with a 25-46-11 record. Nazar is signed for the long term, and Bedard is already ready to ink a deal. So for now, Chicago has a clearer path forward.

