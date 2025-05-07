Days after Habs' playoff elimination, Patrik Laine and his fiancee Jordan "off season hard launch" holiday trip to The Bahamas

Habs forward Patrik Liane and his fiancee Jordan Leigh are enjoying their offseason vacation in the Bahamas after the Canadiens were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. On Tuesday, Jordan shared a series of stories on her Instagram from their trip.

One of the stories showed an aerial view of turquoise waters and sandy beaches in the Bahamas, taken from the plane. Another showed the oceanfront balcony view from their hotel room as Jordan opened the sliding door and stepped into the balcony.

“Off season hard launch,” she wrote in the caption.

The third showed Jordan and Patrik Laine posing with a fan at the airport, which Jordan reposted on her own account.

“The nicest couple ever !! when you live 2 minutes from the bell centre and have never met a hab but fly home and meet one 🇧🇸❤️💛💙,” the fan originally wrote in the caption of her story.

via Instagram /@lifebyjordanleigh

Patrik Laine and Jordan Leigh had gotten engaged last year during the offseason. Leigh has shared that the couple are planning their wedding this summer.

Patrik Laine’s fiancee thanked the city of Montreal

After stepping away from hockey in January 2024 to focus on his mental health, Patrik Laine had entered the NHL’s player assistance program. He later returned to the league and was traded to the Canadiens in the summer.

Following Montreal’s first-round playoff exit, Laine reflected on the year and called it an individual success. Jordan Leigh reposted the clip on her Instagram stories and thanked the city of Montreal for helping her beau love the sport once again.

“Thank you for helping Patty love hockey again, Montreal. This city and organization is truly something special ❤️💙🥹,” Jordan Leigh wrote.

During the interview, Laine mentioned that his main goal was to enjoy playing again. He said people often focus on statistics, but for him simply enjoying hockey again was the biggest win.

“The only goal that I had for myself this year was to really enjoy playing again. I definitely did that, even though it was hard at times, but I still enjoyed every bit of it,” he said.

“For me individually, people are always going to talk about numbers and all that, but for me it was a success that I got to enjoy this awesome sport again.”

Laine was given a warm welcome in Montreal after being traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets during the offseason last year. The Habs forward went on to play 53 games for his side, scoring 20 goals and providing 13 assists the regular season.

