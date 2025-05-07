Days after Lou Lamoriello's firing, Islanders reportedly receive response from Canadiens EVP Jeff Gorton about open GM position

The New York Islanders' search for a new GM will not include Jeff Gorton. The Isles requested the Montreal Canadiens permission to speak to Gorton, the team’s Executive Vice-President, regarding the vacant GM slot in Long Island.

Ad

But as notable insider Pierre LeBrun noted, the Canadiens denied the Isles’ request to speak with Jeff Gorton:

“My understanding is the Habs’ response to the Islanders is that Jeff Gorton is in Montreal to stay.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The comments come on the heels of a report by The Athletic’s Arthur Staple, who initially stated that the New York Islanders were looking to speak to Jeff Gorton days after dismissing Lou Lamoriello.

But as LeBrun confirmed, Gorton will be staying in Montreal for the foreseeable future.

Gorton currently holds the role of Executive Vice-President of Hockey Operations for the Canadiens since late November 2021, after Marc Bergevin was let go. Gorton has supervised the Canadiens’ rebuild, one that has begun to bear fruit as the team made the playoffs this season.

Ad

In the meantime, the Islanders will continue their GM search with Bergevin and former Edmonton Oilers and Detroit Red Wings executive Ken Holland reportedly in the mix for the GM role in Long Island.

The Islanders will be hard-pressed to find a new GM soon after winning the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery on Monday. The Isles moved up nine spots, from 10th to 1st, and will have their choice of the best players in this year’s draft class.

Ad

Former Kings GM could be in the mix for Islanders gig

Rob Blake's suddent availability could make him a prime candidate for the GM role in Long Island this offseason - Source: Imagn

A report in the NY Post from May 6 looked at the possibility of Islanders targeting former LA Kings GM Rob Blake.

Ad

Blake was let go by the Kings following the team’s fourth-straight first-round exit at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers. Blake, who had been at the helm in Los Angeles since 2017, was relieved of his duties as the team looks to reset for next year.

The article in the Post highlighted a very interesting link between Blake and Isles: Patrick Roy. Roy and Blake were teammates with the Colorado Avalanche in 2002 when they won a Stanley Cup together.

Ad

With Roy potentially returning as head coach in Long Island next season, the connection with Blake could entice the Isles’ management group to pick Blake over other worthy candidates like Holland and Bergevin.

While there is no indication that Blake is under consideration, the Post underscores that the Isles should, at the very least, kick the tires on Blake.

If that’s the case, there could be an interesting reunion in Long Island if Blake is willing to take on a new management role shortly after being let go from his previous role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama