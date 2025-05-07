Days after Rangers' dismal elimination from playoff contention, Mika Zibanejad reportedly sells $13,000,000 New York home

New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad has reportedly sold his townhouse in Manhattan’s West Village for $13 million. The deed for the sale appeared on the city registry thai week on Monday.

Zibanejad had bought the 3,400-square-foot home in 2022 for a reported sum of $9.7 million. The five-level townhouse has six bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a top-floor primary suite. It is located on West 12th Street in a Greek Revival-style building from 1854.

However, the property was never publicly listed and was sold as a “whisper” listing, per the NY Post.The buyer is a trust linked to Lara Hejtmanek, who is a digital marketing executive and director at Columbia University’s entrepreneurship center.

Mika Zibanejad’s future with the Rangers remains uncertain, as team management has reportedly explored the idea of trading him. However, he is in the third year of an eight-year contract that includes a no-movement clause which gives him control over any trade decisions.

Mika Zibaneajd reflect on the ‘worst feeling ever’

The 2024-25 NHL season ended early for the Rangers as they failed to secure a playoff berth. They went 39-36-7, and finished 5th in the Metropolitan Division and 11th in the Eastern Conference. Mika Zibanejad also had a lackluster showing for his side with 20 goals and 42 assists in the 82 games he played this season.

During the season-exit interview, reflected on the challenges the team faced during the season. He explained that there was a lot of uncertainty and stress, with some key players not being around. When asked about missing the playoffs, Zibanejad admitted that it was a tough experience.

“Sucks. It’s the worst feeling ever,” he said. “As much as I don’t mind talking to you guys, I don’t like this kind of exit meeting. I don’t like this interview being right now. So, um, yeah.”

“Because everyone wants the same thing. Everyone wants to be here in June and talk to you guys and have a smile on their face, and you guys ask us how it was on the parade and how it was to win and what it means,” he added.

Zibanejad also weighed in on his individual season. He mentioned that the first few months were the toughest he had experienced in his career and also that his performance didn’t meet his own expectations. The Rangers forward accepted responsibility for that and claimed that he will be using the offseason to improve and be ready for the next season.

