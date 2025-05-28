Days after USA bags IIHF Worlds gold, Mike Vellucci closes in on coaching contract with Chicago Blackhawks, per insider

After helping Team USA capture gold at the 2025 IIHF World Championship on Sunday, coach Mike Vellucci is closing in on a deal to join Jeff Blashill's staff with the Chicago Blackhawks, according to insider Frank Seravalli.

Vellucci was part of Team USA’s coaching staff that bested Switzerland 1-0 in the gold-medal game. The win marks USA's first World Championship title since 1933.

Seravalli reported on Wednesday that Vellucci is finalizing a contract to join Blashill's staff in Chicago.

The Blackhawks named Jeff Blashill their new head coach last week, bringing him in to replace interim bench boss Anders Sorensen, who stepped in after the team parted ways with Luke Richardson in December.

On X, Seravalli said:

"Fresh off helping @usahockey to first gold medal in 92 years at #MensWorlds, sounds like Mike Vellucci is closing in on a deal with #Blackhawks to join Jeff Blashill's staff. Vellucci had multiple opportunities and interviewed for head coach role(s) in this cycle."

Vellucci was an an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins since 2020 but his contract expired this season.

He won a Calder Cup championship with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers and also spent 13 seasons coaching the OHL's Plymouth Whalers. He also coached NHL players like Tyler Seguin, Tom Wilson and Ryan Hartman.

With Chicago, Vellucci will have the chance to work with Blackhawks prospects Frank Nazar and Alex Vlasic, both of whom he coached at the World Championship.

Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas' take on Mike Vellucci's future with the team

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas discussed assistant coach Mike Vellucci's future with the team in April’s press conference.

Dubas said that Vellucci, along with assistants Ty Hennes and Andy Chiodo, are at the end of their contracts after this season. Unlike fellow assistant David Quinn, who interviewed for the head coaching position, Dubas did not suggest Vellucci would be interviewing.

“The exact message given to them is that they are free immediately to begin their own search for their next spot. If they would like to wait for us to name a new coach, I could promise them an audience as well, and the remainder of the staff remains under contract with the team,” Vellucci said.

This approach hints that Mike Vellucci and the other assistants may not be in the team's plans moving forward, especially without current contracts.

