"Denial is crazy": Fans react to Arizona Coyotes' official statement regarding relocation rumors

Amid rumors and speculations involving the potential relocation of the Arizona Coyotes, fans on social media had quite the reaction to the club's official statement.

According to the reports, the future of the Coyotes in the National Hockey League appears to be becoming increasingly uncertain with each passing day.

Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman recently expressed his concerns about the club's current situation of finding a permanent home. He said the ownership group may be reaching the end of its tenure with no clear path forward in the immediate future.

The Arizona Coyotes, meanwhile, released a statement saying that the announcement of their plan to stay in Arizona will be released soon. The club also said that they've narrowed down the potential sites and are optimistic about finding a resolution for their home in Arizona.

The passionate fan base of Arizona was quick to react to the Coyotes' statement amid rumors and speculations of a potential relocation and expressed their concerns. One fan tweeted:

"The denial is crazy."

Another chimed in:

"Jim Cramer? Really?? Now I know we're doomed. Why would you jinx the team like that?"

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

Fans could expect to hear about the plans for the Coyotes' future in the desert in the next few weeks or as early as this weekend. The Coyotes have yet to find a permanent home since moving out of Glendale in 2022.

Where do the Arizona Coyotes play their home games?

The Coyotes currently play their home games in Mullett Arena, located on the campus of Arizona State, which has a seating capacity of 4,600 spectators.

The club moved to the Mullett Arena for the 2022–23 season, and this is the second year the club has played in a temporary arena. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has made it clear that the club needs to find a permanent home.

However, nothing has materialized as of yet, and reports suggest a solution does not appear to be on the horizon either.

If the progress continues to remain at the same pace in the future, fans could see the sale of the club while remaining in the same city or completely moving out of the Mullett Arena sight with a potential relocation to Salt Lake City.

With each day passing without a resolution, the future of the Arizona Coyotes in the NHL remains uncertain, and it remains to be seen how this situation unfolds in the coming weeks.