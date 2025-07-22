Despite Auston Matthews link, NHL analyst doesn't see $2,800,000 UFA as potential fit with Maple Leafs

NHL insider Frank Corrado remains unconvinced that unrestricted free agent forward Jack Roslovic would be a good fit for the Maple Leafs, despite his past connection to Auston Matthews. Roslovic just finished a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes.

His previous stint alongside Matthews with the U.S. National Team Development Program has sparked speculation that the Maple Leafs could be interested in reuniting the former teammates.

Speaking on the "First Up" podcast on Tuesday, Corrado acknowledged that Rolovic is a skilled player and he had one of his best seasons in 2024-25. He put up 39 points in 81 games with the Hurricanes.

"He's (Jack Roslovic) a good player," Corrado said. (10:01) "Last year just had his best year. He's always been a good, skilled player, but he's never really put it together production-wise for the skill that you see."

“But he just kind of put it together last year in Carolina, and so for that reason, you look at it and say okay, I'm weary about attaching terms to it."

Corrado went on to suggest that the Leafs may be better off waiting to see what transpires on the trade market in the first couple of months of the season, rather than committing to Rolovic on a potentially expensive contract. Corrado said,

“I do believe Toronto's team as currently composed can probably win enough games… Select someone from a team who might be selling that you think is a little more of maybe a better fit or a long-term fit or a consistent player. I don't think Jack Roslovic might not be that for Toronto."

He believes that the Leafs' current roster can still be competitive and that they may be able to find a more consistent and long-term fit for their needs through a trade.

Former Maple Leafs defenseman Carlo Colaiacovo voted against adding Jack Roslovic

Speaking on TSN 1050's "First Up" podcast, Carlo Colaiacovo has voiced his opposition to the idea of the Toronto Maple Leafs signing free agent forward Jack Roslovic.

"I'm not wasting my time for Jack Roslovic, and I'm not trying to disrespect the player," Colaiacovo said. "I don't see him as a top-6 player for the Maple Leafs, and because he can't be a top-6 player on the Maple Leafs, he's not going to beat out anybody in the bottom-6 with the way he plays on this group."

Colaiacovo went on to suggest that Roslovic's playing style may not mesh well with the Leafs' system, particularly the way the team's head coach wants the team to play.

