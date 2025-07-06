NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs eyeing $2,800,000 UFA forward who 'has history with Auston Matthews,' per Elliotte Friedman

The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly targeting a forward to bolster their roster. On Sunday's episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, insider Elliotte Friedman said that the Leafs are eyeing unrestricted free agent forward Jack Roslovic.

He previously played with Leafs star Auston Matthews during the U.S. National Team Development Program.

Roslovic is coming off a one-year, $2,800,000 contract with the Carolina Hurricanes. He could be an option for the Leafs as they look to fill the void left by Mitch Marner.

"One other guy I think the Leafs are in on is Jack Roslovic," Friedman said. "And it makes sense to me because he has a history with Auston Matthews. They played together at the USNDT. So I could see this connection."

However, the Maple Leafs may need some roster maneuvering before finalizing a deal for Roslovic. Friedman indicated that the team is waiting to move players like David Kampf and Calle Järnkrok before they can commit to signing Roslovic.

The Leafs were previously linked to Andrew Mangiapane, but Friedman said that the team's need to clear cap space ultimately led Mangiapane to sign with the Edmonton Oilers.

Friedman also mentioned the Leafs might be considering a trade that sends a defenseman out in return for a forward.

Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving looks to add scoring depth

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving is focused on adding scoring depth to his team's roster, despite the limited options available in the free agent market.

In an interview on Sportsnet's "Real Kyper & Bourne" podcast, Treliving discussed the challenge of replacing a player of Mitch Marner's caliber.

"It's not as simple as just going to replace Mitch," Treliving said. "There wasn't a huge appetite for people to move players. You have a rising cap, and you've got a shortage of top players."

When asked about the timeline for adding a top-six forward, Treliving said:

"And, the question people have asked, 'Are you finished?' I don't think you're ever finished, right? You're always looking to try to improve your team," he said.

Treliving noted that opportunities can often come out of nowhere, whether it's a team facing challenges or a player unexpectedly hitting the market.

