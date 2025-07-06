NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs GM GM Brad Treliving eyes top-6 forward to boost scoring depth

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to fill the hole in their top six forward group after trading Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade deal.

With limited options in free agency, GM Brad Treliving is keeping his eyes open for a trade to boost the team's scoring depth. On Sportsnet Kyper & Bourne Show, Treliving discussed the challenge of replacing a player of Marner's caliber.

"It's not as simple as just going to replace Mitch," Treliving said. "There wasn't a huge appetite for people to move players. You have a rising cap. You've got a shortage of top players."

Treliving noted that most teams right now are trying to take a step forward, making impact forwards difficult to acquire.

"I think the league is in a place where everybody's trying to take a step," he explained.

When asked about the timeline for adding a top-six forward, Treliving made it clear that he will remain patient and opportunistic.

"And, and the question people have asked, ‘Are you finished?’ I don’t think you’re ever finished, right? You’re always looking to try to improve your team," he said.

Traveling explained that opportunities often come up out of the blue — maybe when another team runs into trouble or a player suddenly becomes available. He noted that teams typically have a good sense of what others are trying to accomplish and which players could end up on the move.

Bruce Boudreau doubts Maple Leafs can replicate success without Mitch Marner

Former NHL coach Bruce Boudreau believes the Maple Leafs will face challenges in the upcoming season without Mitch Marner in their lineup. In TSN's Overdrive, Boudreau said (2:40:15:

“Marner means so much. I don't care what you say about the playoffs. He still averaged a point a game."

Even with the Maple Leafs clearly needing to shake things up after yet another early playoff exit, Boudreau isn’t convinced of the hole left by Mitch Marner and is skeptical that Nick Robertson is ready to take on a top-six role.

He thinks the Leafs would be wise to pursue more trade opportunities for an established forward. As the offseason unfolds, Boudreau expects Toronto to stay busy on the trade front.

