Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman ripped by NHL fans for lackluster 6 years of 'The Yzerplan' - "HOF player, bum GM'

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Aug 11, 2025 04:53 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman ripped by NHL fans for lackluster 6 years of 'The Yzerplan' - Source: Imagn

NHL fans on social media criticized Detroit Red Wings general manager and franchise legend Steve Yzerman for the team’s lackluster performance under his leadership.

Yzerman, who has served as GM since 2019, has yet to guide the Red Wings to the playoffs, marking the 2024-25 campaign their ninth straight season without a postseason appearance.

Fans on X have criticized Yzerman’s six-year “Yzerplan” in Hockeytown, expressing disappointment over the lack of progress. One Tweeted:

"The Jon Elway of hockey. HOF player, bum GM."
Another chimed in:

"Steve has definitely made Detroit a better team, that's undeniable but it feels like the process is slow moving with no real solid foundation to build on."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"They haven't made the playoffs under him. Dylan Larkin even expressed his frustration. So no," a thid fan posted.
"I think this season is his last dance. After Ottawa and Montreal made the playoffs last season, I'm sure it reflects badly on him that Detroit hasn't gotten there yet, especially since they've been rebuilding for a similar time to Ottawa," another opined.
Steve Yzerman hopeful of ending Detroit Red Wings' playoff drought

The Detroit Red Wings made several offseason moves to strengthen their roster for the upcoming season. General Manager Steve Yzerman expressed optimism that the team he’s building will end the nine-season playoff drought.

He’s focused on creating a core group that ensures consistent success, with the team regularly competing in the postseason and aiming for Stanley Cups.

"We're building a nucleus of a good team with the idea that this team is going to win," Yzerman said via NHL. "I don't measure success by making the playoffs one year and bowing out the next year. I consider it being continued success -- that you're in and expected to be in the playoffs, you're trying to win and aiming for Stanley Cups. That's what we're trying to do here."
The Detroit Red Wings are the most successful American team in the NHL with 11 Stanley Cup championships. However, it has been 16 seasons since the club won the last championship in 2008.

Also Read: Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman quips about Brad Marchand's 6-year Panthers extension

