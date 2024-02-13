Detroit Red Wings vs Edmonton Oilers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 13th February, 2024

  • home icon
By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 13, 2024 15:29 GMT
Edmonton Oilers v Anaheim Ducks
Detroit Red Wings vs Edmonton Oilers

The Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Friday, with the puck drop scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and BSDETX. The contest can also be listened to on 630 CHED AM and WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket.

The Detroit Red Wings have a 27-18-6 record after winning their last game 4-3 against the Vancouver Canucks. The Red Wings have won three of their last five games.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have a 30-17-1 record and lost 4-0 to the Los Angeles Kings in their last matchup. The Oilers have won three of their last five games.

Detroit Red Wings’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Alex DeBrincat - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
  • David Perron - J.T. Compher - Patrick Kane
  • Michael Rasmussen - Andrew Copp - Christian Fischer
  • Klim Kostin - Joe Veleno - Daniel Sprong

Defensemen

  • Jake Walman - Moritz Seider
  • Ben Chiarot - Jeff Petry
  • Olli Maatta - Shayne Gostisbehere

Goalies

  • Alex Lyon - Ville Husso

Injuries

  • Matt Luff (upper body)

Detroit Red Wings starting goalie

Detroit Red Wings - Alex Lyon
Alex Lyon is expected to start for the Red Wings. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 22
  • Wins: 14
  • Losses: 6
  • Draws: 2
  • Goals Conceded: 53
  • Goals Per Game: 2.54
  • Shots Against: 673
  • Save Percentage: .921
  • Shutouts: 2
  • Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 58 seconds

Edmonton Oilers’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
  • Evander Kane - Leon Draisaitl - Corey Perry
  • Dylan Holloway - Ryan McLeod - Warren Foegele
  • Sam Gagner - Derek Ryan - Connor Brown

Defensemen

  • Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
  • Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci
  • Brett Kulak - Vincent Desharnais

Goalies

  • Stuart Skinner - Calvin Pickard

Injuries

No reported injuries.

Edmonton Oilers starting goalie

Edmonton Oilers - Stuart Skinner
Stuart Skinner is expected to start for the Oilers. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 36
  • Wins: 23
  • Losses: 11
  • Draws: 1
  • Goals Conceded: 85
  • Goals Per Game: 2.45
  • Shots Against: 936
  • Save Percentage: .909
  • Shutouts: 2
  • Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 51 seconds

