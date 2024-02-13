Detroit Red Wings vs Edmonton Oilers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 13th February, 2024

The Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Friday, with the puck drop scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and BSDETX. The contest can also be listened to on 630 CHED AM and WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket.
The Detroit Red Wings have a 27-18-6 record after winning their last game 4-3 against the Vancouver Canucks. The Red Wings have won three of their last five games.
Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have a 30-17-1 record and lost 4-0 to the Los Angeles Kings in their last matchup. The Oilers have won three of their last five games.
Detroit Red Wings’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Alex DeBrincat - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
- David Perron - J.T. Compher - Patrick Kane
- Michael Rasmussen - Andrew Copp - Christian Fischer
- Klim Kostin - Joe Veleno - Daniel Sprong
Defensemen
- Jake Walman - Moritz Seider
- Ben Chiarot - Jeff Petry
- Olli Maatta - Shayne Gostisbehere
Goalies
- Alex Lyon - Ville Husso
Injuries
- Matt Luff (upper body)
Detroit Red Wings starting goalie
Alex Lyon is expected to start for the Red Wings. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 22
- Wins: 14
- Losses: 6
- Draws: 2
- Goals Conceded: 53
- Goals Per Game: 2.54
- Shots Against: 673
- Save Percentage: .921
- Shutouts: 2
- Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 58 seconds
Edmonton Oilers’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
- Evander Kane - Leon Draisaitl - Corey Perry
- Dylan Holloway - Ryan McLeod - Warren Foegele
- Sam Gagner - Derek Ryan - Connor Brown
Defensemen
- Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
- Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci
- Brett Kulak - Vincent Desharnais
Goalies
- Stuart Skinner - Calvin Pickard
Injuries
No reported injuries.
Edmonton Oilers starting goalie
Stuart Skinner is expected to start for the Oilers. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 36
- Wins: 23
- Losses: 11
- Draws: 1
- Goals Conceded: 85
- Goals Per Game: 2.45
- Shots Against: 936
- Save Percentage: .909
- Shutouts: 2
- Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 51 seconds