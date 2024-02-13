Detroit Red Wings vs Edmonton Oilers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 13th February, 2024

The Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Friday, with the puck drop scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and BSDETX. The contest can also be listened to on 630 CHED AM and WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket.

The Detroit Red Wings have a 27-18-6 record after winning their last game 4-3 against the Vancouver Canucks. The Red Wings have won three of their last five games.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have a 30-17-1 record and lost 4-0 to the Los Angeles Kings in their last matchup. The Oilers have won three of their last five games.

Detroit Red Wings’ projected lineups

Forwards

Alex DeBrincat - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

David Perron - J.T. Compher - Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen - Andrew Copp - Christian Fischer

Klim Kostin - Joe Veleno - Daniel Sprong

Defensemen

Jake Walman - Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot - Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta - Shayne Gostisbehere

Goalies

Alex Lyon - Ville Husso

Injuries

Matt Luff (upper body)

Detroit Red Wings starting goalie

Detroit Red Wings - Alex Lyon

Alex Lyon is expected to start for the Red Wings. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 22

Wins: 14

Losses: 6

Draws: 2

Goals Conceded: 53

Goals Per Game: 2.54

Shots Against: 673

Save Percentage: .921

Shutouts: 2

Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 58 seconds

Edmonton Oilers’ projected lineups

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman

Evander Kane - Leon Draisaitl - Corey Perry

Dylan Holloway - Ryan McLeod - Warren Foegele

Sam Gagner - Derek Ryan - Connor Brown

Defensemen

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak - Vincent Desharnais

Goalies

Stuart Skinner - Calvin Pickard

Injuries

No reported injuries.

Edmonton Oilers starting goalie

Edmonton Oilers - Stuart Skinner

Stuart Skinner is expected to start for the Oilers. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 36

Wins: 23

Losses: 11

Draws: 1

Goals Conceded: 85

Goals Per Game: 2.45

Shots Against: 936

Save Percentage: .909

Shutouts: 2

Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 51 seconds