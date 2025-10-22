Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald responds to Jack Hughes’ comments about potentially playing alongside brother Quinn in New Jersey

New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald responded to Jack Hughes’ recent comments about wanting to play with his brother, Quinn Hughes, in the NHL. Quinn is in fifth year of his six-year $47.1 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks. It could make it possible for the brothers to play together in New Jersey in the future.

Fitzgerald highlighted on Wednesday that talking about players from other teams is off limits, but he understands that Jack can speak his mind.

“When you talk about other teams’ players, it’s off-limits; however, I can’t control what other people say, including Jack,” Fitzgerald said, via via The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

He also mentioned that playing with family would be special, sharing that he would have loved to play with his cousin, Keith Tkachuk. Fitzgerald added that most important thing is that the Hughes brothers keep improving every day.

"I just worry about our two (Hughes brothers)," Fitzgerald said. "They’re getting better and better every single day, and that’s the most important thing."

Jack shared his desire to play with Quinn in September during the NHL Player Media Tour.

“Honestly, I'm not afraid to say it," Jack told reporters. "Yeah, I would love for Quinn to. Eventually I'd love to play with him. And whether that's in New Jersey or at what time that takes, at some point, I want to play with Quinn.”

Jack's comments garnered attention, but Fitzgerald kept the focus on the players’ development and the team’s plans.

The Devils also made it clear in September that they are committed to Luke. Fitzgerald admitted that signing him to a long-term deal is their top priority.

"We will be signing him," Fitzgerald said, via NHL.com. "I said it earlier, the top priority is signing Luke Hughes to a long-term deal. That's our goal. It hasn't changed.

Luke eventually signed a seven-year $63 million deal on Oct. 1.

Jack Hughes leads Devils to fifth straight win with hat trick against Maple Leafs

Jack Hughes was key in the New Jersey Devils’ 5-2 win over Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. He scored a hat trick that helped the team secure its fifth straight victory.

Hughes has scored six goals in his last three games. It includes an important second period equalizer and an empty net goal to finish Tuesday's matchup, keeping the Devils in control.

After the game, the defenseman discussed his performance.

“There’s games where you are going to have looks and games where obviously you are not going to have much," Hughes said, via NHL.com. "Tonight was a night where I was in good spots, the puck was coming to me and I kind of had good looks at the net.”

New Jersey will next face the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

