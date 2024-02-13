Did Lil Jon wear Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup ring for Super Bowl halt-time show?

Fans of the Vegas Golden Knights were treated to a surprise during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII, as rapper Lil Jon made a special appearance sporting the team's Stanley Cup championship ring. The renowned artist, known for hits like "Turn Down for What" and "Yeah!" joined headliner Usher on stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Throughout the performance, Lil Jon flaunted the Golden Knights' championship ring on his left hand, revealing his local pride. His part in the Super Bowl halftime event underlined his loyalty to the team, which started with their Stanley Cup Final push in the past season.

Lil Jon's connection to the Golden Knights goes beyond his Super Bowl appearance. At the beginning of the 2022-23 season, he collaborated with the team to devise a new offensive strategy, emphasizing the importance of taking more "Shots" - a clever nod to his 2009 hit song with LMFAO.

Fans felt a rush when they saw Jon with the championship ring. It lit up his bonds with the hockey team he adores. Lil Jon's been there for the Golden Knights in all their ups and downs. He's an important part of their journey. And that makes him a big hit with fans, too.

Usher's Super Bowl spectacular: A dynamic fusion with Lil Jon's Atlanta flavor

Usher's halftime performance at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas was a mix of exactness, closeness and energy. Alicia Keys sang with him, highlighting their singing talent in the enormous stadium. Yet, Usher's stage presence truly stood out throughout the whole show.

Usher wowed with exciting dances to his hit songs "Caught Up" and "U Don't Have to Call." He smoothly switched between slower songs and fast tunes, grabbing attention with songs like "Superstar" and "Love in This Club," where a marching band joined him.

As the performance heated up, Usher steadily shed layers, culminating in a dazzling display of vocals and choreography during "U Got It Bad." Joined by H.E.R. and Atlanta icon Lil Jon, the atmosphere shifted to an Atlanta party vibe, complete with skaters and energetic dance routines. Ludacris added his signature flair, leading to a rousing finale with the timeless hit "Yeah!"