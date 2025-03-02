"Didn't pay me any money": Wayne Gretzky pokes fun at Team Canada HC Jon Cooper during 4 Nations final lineup read

Wayne Gretzky spoke to Team Canada before their 4 Nations Face-Off final against the United States on February 20. He read the starting lineup in the locker room and shared a lighthearted moment with the team.

Gretzky started by congratulating the players. He said they had made the hockey world and former players proud. He also reminded them how special it is to play for Canada:

"First of all, congratulations. You made the hockey world proud, ex-players, and of course the country, so good for you guys. It's been fun to watch," Gretzky said. "I know you give up a lot of time to do these kinds of things, but nothing is more fun than playing for the country. So I wish you guys good luck tonight."

He then made a joke about head coach Jon Cooper:

“Coop had me flown in to do the starting lineup. He didn’t pay me any money, but...” Gretzky said before announcing the starters.

Gretzky laughed before announcing Jordan Binnington as the starting goalie. The players laughed back and cheered.

Wayne Gretzky also faced criticism from Canadian fans during the 4 Nations. He did not wear the Canadian jersey as the team's honorary captain and gave a thumbs-up to U.S. players. Recent tensions over US President Donald Trump’s trade policies and "51st state" comments for Canada have upset fans, and they see Gretzky's actions as offensive.

Gretzky's connection to Trump and his past political ties have upset Canadian fans, leading to a petition to remove his name from an Edmonton highway. Despite the controversy, Gretzky celebrated Canada's 3-2 overtime victory by gifting the team custom hats emblazoned with the phrase “Be Great.”

Gretzky has a long history with Team Canada, helping them secure the Canada Cup in 1984, 1987 and 1991. His presence at the 4 Nations Face-Off was a special moment for players and fans.

Wayne Gretzky's wife Janet's post on Instagram

Wayne Gretzky found support from many people in the hockey community amid the criticism he faced. Former NHL star Bobby Orr came out to his defense, writing a column in the Toronto Sun:

"How fickle can people be, when someone who has given so much time and effort to Canadian hockey is treated in such a way. Listen, we all have our personal beliefs as they pertain to things such as religion and politics. Wayne respects your right to such beliefs – why can’t you respect his?" Orr wrote about Gretzky.

Gretzky’s wife, Janet Jones, thanked Orr for supporting her husband.

