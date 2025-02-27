US President Donald Trump issued a statement about hockey legend Wayne Gretzky after The Great One received criticism for supporting him.

Gretzky was honorary captain for Team Canada at the 4 Nations hockey tournament final and was booed during the ceremony for his apparent backing of Trump.

Gretzky attended Trump's election night celebration in 2024 and his inauguration in January. Trump called Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau the "governor" of America's "51st state." He even suggested that Gretzky could be Canada's next governor.

In his statement posted on his Truth Social platform, Trump said,

"Wayne Gretzky is a fantastic guy! They call him, ‘The Great One,’ and he is. He could run for any political office in Canada, and win.”

He went on to muse that Gretzky may be "somewhat 'low key' about Canada remaining a separate country, rather than becoming a cherished and beautiful 51st state."

Trump claimed Canada would benefit from "lower taxes, a free and powerful military, no tariffs, and a booming economy" if it joined the US.

"Wayne and Janet, his wonderful wife, love Canada, and they should only support Canada, and whatever else makes the Canadian People, and Governor Justin Trudeau, happy.”

He also said he was making Gretzky a "free agent" so no one in Canada would criticize him.

Trump closed by writing:

"He supports Canada the way it is, as he should, even though it’s not nearly as good as it could be as part of the Greatest and Most Powerful Country in the World, the Good Ole’ U.S.A.!"

Trump also imposed a 25% tariff on Canadian goods, starting next week.

Bobby Orr backs Wayne Gretzky amid criticism

Hockey legend Bobby Orr penned an impassioned defense of fellow Canadian hockey icon Wayne Gretzky amid criticism of Gretzky's appearance as honorary captain for Team Canada at the recent 4 Nations Cup final.

In an op-ed published in the Toronto Sun, Orr expressed disappointment at the harsh criticism leveled against Gretzky, writing:

"How fickle can people be, when someone who has given so much time and effort to Canadian hockey is treated in such a way.”

Orr praised Gretzky as "one of the greatest Canadians ever," highlighting his extensive charitable contributions and reminding readers that everyone is entitled to their personal beliefs.

"Wayne respects your right to such beliefs – why can’t you respect his?" Orr wrote.

Orr implored for grace and respect for Gretzky, whose hockey accomplishments and character should not be overshadowed by political disagreements.

