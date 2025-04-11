Dion Phaneuf's wife Elisha Cuthbert pens heartfelt message on ex-NHLer's 40th birthday

Former NHLer Dion Phaneuf celebrated his 40th birthday on April 10th. His wife and Canadian actress Elisha Cuthbert shared a special Instagram story on the occasion this Thursday.

Elisha posted a picture of Phaneuf smiling as he leaned in beside a black birthday cake decorated with gold accents, chocolates and a large “40” topper.

In the caption, Elisha penned a sweet birthday message for her husband. She wrote:

“HAPPY 40TH BIRTHDAY DION! WE LOVE YOU!”

via Instagram /@elishaphaneuf

Dion Phaneuf and Elisha Cuthberthave been together for over 12 years now. The couple started dating in 2008 and got engaged in 2012.

They eventually tied the knot in July 2013 in Prince Edward Island, Canada. They have a son and a daughter, making it a family of four.

Dion Phaneuf's wife reacted to his ‘freight train’ highlight reel

Earlier last month, Elisha Cuthbert shared a video on her Instagram story of her husband’s physical play during his NHL career. The clip was originally reposted from Hockey Forever’s account by their strength coach, Daniel Archibald.

It showed Phaneuf checking players while playing for the Calgary Flames and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“Dion Phaneuf was a Freight Train,” read the caption of the original post.

Phaneuf played 14 seasons in the NHL for four teams: the Flames, the Leafs, the Ottawa Senators, and the LA Kings. During his time in the league, Dion had a reputation as a tough and physical defenseman.

“Absolute beast in the gym and on the ice!!” Archibald captioned his story with the clip.

While reposting Archibald’s story on her own account, Elisha wrote:

“Thanks for this Dan! Choo Choo" with a smiley face.

He went on to play over 1,000 NHL games in his career and recorded 1,345 penalty minutes. He had more than 100 penalty minutes in five different seasons.

His physical play, more often than not, translated to fights on the ice. He fought over 100 times in his career and some of his well-known fights were against Shane Doan in 2008, Nick Foligno in 2012, Keith Tkachuk in 2007 and his last NHL fight in 2019 against Brian Boyle.

