Dion Phaneuf's wife Elisha Cuthbert's next acting gig confirmed; set to play key role in new Prime Video series

Ex-NHLer Dion Phaneuf’s wife actress Elisha Cuthbert has landed her next major project. Earlier this week, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Instagram that Cuthbert had joined the cast of ‘Every Year After’, the upcoming Prime Video adaptation of Carley Fortune’s bestselling novel Every Summer After.Cuthbert will play Sue Florek, the mother of one of the series’ central characters, in a recurring role. She joins a cast that already includes Sadie Soverall, Matt Cornett, Aurora Perrineau, Abigail Cowen, Michael Bradway and Joseph Chiu.“Elisha Cuthbert cast as Sue Florek in Every Year After series based on Carley Fortune's bestselling novel &quot;Every Summer After,” read the caption of the official post.The series retitled Every Year After for television brings Fortune’s hit novel to the screen with a story set in Barry’s Bay, a lakeside town where love and heartbreak stretch across “six summers and one week.” Production is currently underway in British Columbia with Bowen Island and Vancouver standing in for the book’s setting. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBehind the camera, Amy B. Harris stepped in as showrunner replacing Leila Gerstein earlier this year.For Cuthbert, known for her breakout role as Kim Bauer on ‘24’ and her comedic turn on ‘Happy Endings’, the project is a return to high-profile television work. More recently, she has appeared in Netflix’s ‘The Ranch’ and films such as ‘The Cellar and Bandit’.Amazon has yet to confirm a premiere date for Every Year After, but the series is expected to debut on Prime Video in 2026.Dion Phaneuf’s wife Elisha attended Paris Hilton’s Sliving partyLast weekend, Dion Phaneuf’s wife Elisha was among the celebrity guests at Paris Hilton’s much-talked-about Sliving party. On Monday, Elisha shared a group photo on Instagram featuring herself alongside Hilton, actress Heather Graham and comedian Molly Shannon.The four stars posed together in glamorous looks for the click. Shannon was in a sleeveless silver sequin mini-dress with a sheer overlay, Graham opted for a metallic silver mid-calf gown, Hilton dazzled in a sparkling pink corset mini-dress paired with matching thigh-high boots, while Phaneuf wore a brownish metallic mini-dress with golden tones completing the look with a gold clutch and metallic heels.“Still getting over this one! 💞💞💞💞💞 @parishilton always giving the best Sliving parties!” Phaneuf captioned the post.The event drew an A-list crowd with appearances from Avril Lavigne, Lizzo, Tori Spelling and Barbara Palvin.Earlier this year, Elisha supported Paris Hilton’s six-figure campaign to aid families affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. Hilton thanked more than 3,000 donors including Phaneuf in her Instagram story at the time.