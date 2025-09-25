  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Dion Phaneuf's wife Elisha Cuthbert's next acting gig confirmed; set to play key role in new Prime Video series

Dion Phaneuf's wife Elisha Cuthbert's next acting gig confirmed; set to play key role in new Prime Video series

By Anjum Rajonno
Published Sep 25, 2025 11:46 GMT
&quot;The Cellar&quot; Premiere - 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals - Source: Getty
Dion Phaneuf's wife Elisha Cuthbert's next acting gig confirmed - Source: Getty

Ex-NHLer Dion Phaneuf’s wife actress Elisha Cuthbert has landed her next major project. Earlier this week, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Instagram that Cuthbert had joined the cast of ‘Every Year After’, the upcoming Prime Video adaptation of Carley Fortune’s bestselling novel Every Summer After.

Ad

Cuthbert will play Sue Florek, the mother of one of the series’ central characters, in a recurring role. She joins a cast that already includes Sadie Soverall, Matt Cornett, Aurora Perrineau, Abigail Cowen, Michael Bradway and Joseph Chiu.

“Elisha Cuthbert cast as Sue Florek in Every Year After series based on Carley Fortune's bestselling novel "Every Summer After,” read the caption of the official post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The series retitled Every Year After for television brings Fortune’s hit novel to the screen with a story set in Barry’s Bay, a lakeside town where love and heartbreak stretch across “six summers and one week.” Production is currently underway in British Columbia with Bowen Island and Vancouver standing in for the book’s setting.

Ad

Behind the camera, Amy B. Harris stepped in as showrunner replacing Leila Gerstein earlier this year.

For Cuthbert, known for her breakout role as Kim Bauer on ‘24’ and her comedic turn on ‘Happy Endings’, the project is a return to high-profile television work. More recently, she has appeared in Netflix’s ‘The Ranch’ and films such as ‘The Cellar and Bandit’.

Amazon has yet to confirm a premiere date for Every Year After, but the series is expected to debut on Prime Video in 2026.

Ad

Dion Phaneuf’s wife Elisha attended Paris Hilton’s Sliving party

Last weekend, Dion Phaneuf’s wife Elisha was among the celebrity guests at Paris Hilton’s much-talked-about Sliving party. On Monday, Elisha shared a group photo on Instagram featuring herself alongside Hilton, actress Heather Graham and comedian Molly Shannon.

The four stars posed together in glamorous looks for the click. Shannon was in a sleeveless silver sequin mini-dress with a sheer overlay, Graham opted for a metallic silver mid-calf gown, Hilton dazzled in a sparkling pink corset mini-dress paired with matching thigh-high boots, while Phaneuf wore a brownish metallic mini-dress with golden tones completing the look with a gold clutch and metallic heels.

Ad
“Still getting over this one! 💞💞💞💞💞 @parishilton always giving the best Sliving parties!” Phaneuf captioned the post.

The event drew an A-list crowd with appearances from Avril Lavigne, Lizzo, Tori Spelling and Barbara Palvin.

Earlier this year, Elisha supported Paris Hilton’s six-figure campaign to aid families affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. Hilton thanked more than 3,000 donors including Phaneuf in her Instagram story at the time.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications