"Discount Gretzky won't be seeing a cup anytime soon": Fans react to dejected Connor McDavid during interview after Game 3 loss in Stanley Cup Final

NHL fans reacted to Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid being visibly dejected during an interview after the Game 3 loss to the Panthers on Thursday. McDavid reflected on the loss and felt that the Oilers had many opportunities and reckoned they were on the verge of winning the game.

He also shared a message to the hometown fans to keep cheering for them because the series isn't over yet.

"I felt like that. I thought we had lots of looks and thought the game was right there. I mean, yeah, we're trying to figure that out. Obviously, you know we haven't beaten [Florida] in three games. We've had stretches of good; we've had stretches that are bad; you know, we're trying to figure them out," McDavid said after the game.

Trending

Expand Tweet

"I want to say the hometown to cheer. Yeah, just keep on cheering. Keep cheering, It's not over until it's over," he added.

Here's what fans on X/Twitter had to say about dejected Connor McDavid's post-game interview, with one tweeting:

"Looks like Discount Gretsky won't be seeing a cup anytime soon.."

Expand Tweet

Another fan chimed in and appeared to be disappointed with Connor McDavid's performance in the series so far, as they wrote:

"The alleged best player on the planet has 1 point in this series! Like I said before, I would take MacKinnon over McDavid any day of the week!!"

"In hockey you can come back from 3-0. Go Oilers Go," one optimistic fan posted.

"That McDavid is a pretty solid guy, he has my respect," one said.

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"I believe Captain!! Dominated and outplayed FLA Games 1 and 3. Got Bob'd. Mistakes have ended up in the Oilers net. Just clean that up. Oilers won 8 in a row and 16 in a row this season. They can definitely complete the reverse sweep. We've got them where we want them," one fan opined.

"McDavid is too nice to say it but the Oilers dominated Florida in game 1 and tonight. They should be up 2-1.... That's a fact," another chimed in.

"He’s the best! What are these guys supposed to say? We have the best team So lucky!" said another fan.

Connor McDavid leads the post-season with 34 points. However, against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, he's only racked up three points and is yet to score a goal in the series.

Also Read: 3 things Edmonton Oilers did wrong in 4-3 Game 3 loss to Florida Panthers

Connor McDavid and Oilers trail Panthers 3-0

The Edmonton Oilers now trail the Florida Panthers 3-0 after their 4-3 win in Game 3 on Thursday. Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart each accumulated two points apiece, while Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves on the night.

Expand Tweet

For the Oilers, Connor McDavid amassed two points, while Philip Broberg, Warren Foegele, and Ryan McLeod were the scorers on the night. Meanwhile, Stuart Skinner allowed four goals on the night.

The Edmonton Oilers face a tough task if they want to win the Stanley Cup Final, needing to overturn a 3-0 deficit. Notably, the Toronto Maple Leafs were the first and only team to do that in NHL history during the 1942 Cup final against the Detroit Red Wings. Game 4 returns to Rogers Place on Saturday.