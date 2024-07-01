"Disgusting contract" "Absolutely insane": NHL fans react as Jake Guentzel signs $63,000,000 deal with Lightning 

Jake Guentzel is officially a Tampa Bay Lightning, as the forward signed a seven-year, $63 million deal ahead of free agency opening up at noon ET on July 1. Guentzel was traded to the Lightning on Sunday for a third-round pick by the Carolina Hurricanes.

After the contract was announced, NHL fans had mixed reactions to the news.

"This is an insanely DISGUSTING contract. Jake Guentzel has had ONE single 80 point year. ONE. AND HES MAKING 9MIL? FOR AN UNDERSIZED PLAYER?? HES 30? LMAO WHAT?," a fan wrote.

"Shameful how JBB, Jeff Vinik, and the @TBLightning handled the Stamkos situation. Especially juxtaposed against yet another gross overpay. This will haunt the franchise for years to come," a fan wrote.

Other fans, meanwhile, were stunned by the structure of the deal, as $53 million of the $63 million will be handed out in singing bonuses.

"Wow, this is absolutely insane!!," a fan wrote.

"I may be wrong, but IMO this agreement is totally ridiculous! We'll see...," another fan wrote.

Lightning fans, meanwhile, were pleased to get a deal done with Guentzel after trading for his rights.

"Solid AAV and worthwhile deal, decent amount of cap to play with too. JBB W to me. Now get out there and make that extra 7m count," a fan wrote.

"Would have preferred more in the 8s but love it," a fan added.

Guentzel recorded 30 goals and 47 assists for 77 points last season.

Steven Stamkos likely to leave Tampa Bay after Jake Guentzel signs

With Tampa Bay signing Jake Guentzel to a seven-year deal, it likely signals the end of Steven Stamkos' time with the Lightning.

Stamkos was drafted first overall in 2008 by the Lightning and was the face of the franchise as he led the team to back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021.

Stamkos' agent, Don Meehan, told Pierre LeBrun that his client would be going to free agency on July 1.

Stamkos recorded 40 goals and 41 assists for 81 points in 79 games last season. The forward is one of the top players available in free agency once it officially opens at noon Eastern.

