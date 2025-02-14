"Disgusting and disrespectful"; "Well deserved": Internet divided as fans at Montreal's Bell Centre boo USA national anthem during 4 Nations Face-Off

The crowd at Bell Centre in Montreal booed loudly during the playing of the American national anthem before Thursday's hockey game between Team USA and Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Despite an announcement asking fans to respect the anthems, boos rained down throughout the "Star Spangled Banner." There was no similar reaction to the Finnish anthem which followed.

Reactions on social media were divided regarding the fans' behavior. Some condemned the boos, with one fan posting on X/Twitter:

"Disgusting and disrespectful. Should be ashamed of them."

Another fan wrote:

"Yeah I don't like that should never boo any national anthem!!! Bad mojo."

"What a shock Classy Canadians. Maybe they're booing bc the US has been better at hockey then Canada," one fan added.

However, others felt the negative response was justified, citing political reasons for the backlash:

"Well deserved," one fan said.

"I refuse to respect a country that elects a leader that threatens the sovereignty of my country! They chose there leader he made his choices ether renounce his actions or suffer the consequences," one fan added.

"A terrible president attacking us with tariffs, trying to decimate our economy or take us over, despite an announcement not to vote for him," another fan wrote.

The two North American neighbors have seen relations strained recently after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian imports. Canadian fans have subsequently voiced their displeasure by booing the American anthem at various sporting events.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on fans booing US national anthem

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman responded on Wednesday to fans booing the US national anthem. He emphasized the league's goal of using hockey to unite people, not divide.

"Our goal is to create an environment where hockey brings people together," Bettman said at a press conference ahead of the tournament via USNews.com.

"I think people understand that. There was some initial booing a couple games ago and the club made an announcement asking people to show respect for the two great countries involved. The booing stopped and that's what we expect," he added.

USA captain Auston Matthews was also booed during the pregame ceremonies of the 4 Nations Face-Off and again when shown on video screens. The Toronto Maple Leafs caption said he expected that reaction from the Canadian crowd.

