"Disguting", "Elite duo": Blueshirts fans divided over NY Rangers new broadcast team of Kenny Albert & Dave Maloney

Kenny Albert has been named the new lead television play-by-play announcer for the NY Rangers on MSG Networks, replacing Sam Rosen, who retired after the 2024-25 season.
Albert, the team’s radio voice since the 1995-96 season, will be joined by Dave Maloney as the new TV color analyst, succeeding Joe Micheletti, who also retired. Alex Faust will take over as the primary radio play-by-play announcer and fill in on TV when Albert is unavailable.
Here's how Rangers fans reacted to the new broadcast team on X (formerly Twitter). One tweeted:
"Disgusting."
Another chimed in:
"This is great. We need to worry far more about the team on the ice than the broadcasters"
Here are some of the other top reactions on X:
"Kenny is okay. His play by play is forced and sounds fabricated. He was the obvious choice from the beginning for msg and the Rangers but I'd put him in the middle of the pack for NHL play by play guys," a third fan wrote."
"I dont hate it because it was obvious but i dont like the fact that this announcement had to be made. My childhood is officially over," another X user posted.
"Hope this means @KennyAlbert won't be doing any national game. Such @NYRangers homer,so biased when he does games w teams facing blue shirts or teams that compete against them," one chimed in.
"Dave is soooooo bad. Kenny is great but Dave is unlistenable," another said.
Daniil Prokhov revealed his message sent to the NY Rangers ahead of 2025 NHL draft
Daniil Prokhorov revealed a message he sent to the NY Rangers ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft. Prokhorov was selected 42nd overall by the New York Islanders.
Before the draft, he made it clear to the NY Rangers, who planned to pick him at No. 43, that the Islanders would select him instead.
“I had the best talk with Islanders," Prokhorov said. "Like I knew them for 20 years. Rangers wanted to choose me at 43rd. But I said they won’t succeed because Isles will choose me at 42nd.
The Islanders also got the opportunity to select defenseman Matthew Schaefer with the No. 1 overall pick.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama