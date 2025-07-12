Dmitry Orlov makes shocking admission about his Hurricanes stint after joining Sharks: "Tried to move far away with a new team"

Dmitry Orlov has joined the San Jose Sharks after two seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes. He signed a two-year deal worth $13 million. Orlov said he needed a change after a tough time in Carolina.

"I know it's kind of a rebuild," Orlov said, via NHL.com. "but (the Sharks) have a lot of good young players. For me, I just want to change a little bit, (because the) last two years, it wasn't easy for me mentally.

"So, I just tried to move far away with a new team (Sharks), a new life for me. It's going to be interesting, and I'm actually pretty excited for that."

Dmitry Orlov is a reliable and experienced defenseman. Last season, he played 76 games for the Hurricanes, scoring 6 goals and had 22 assists. He finished the season with a +16 rating.

Orlov admitted things didn’t go as planned in Carolina. He often played in a lower role than expected. His ice time (drop of over 2 minutes) and power-play chances dropped.

"When I signed in Raleigh, you expect one thing (to get steady ice time). When (you are not performing) showing up or the coach is not believing you, (then) it's always the bottom [pair]," Orlov said.

Orlov was getting less ice time despite continuing to produce at the same level (30-point pace) and a positive plus-minus rating.

"I learned on my way, and I just need to be more focused as an older guy, more experienced," Orlov said. "I expect one thing (important role), but you need to just focus day by day (due to reduced role), basically. You cannot look too far. It's what I did, and I think it was a mistake."

In Carolina, Orlov played 158 games and had 54 points. His puck possession stats were strong, but he struggled as he was outscored at even strength in both playoff runs. Despite solid numbers, his time with the team didn’t meet his hopes.

Dmitry Orlov looks forward to 'new chapter' with Sharks

Now in San Jose, Dmitry Orlov joins a rebuilding team with many young players. The Sharks have young talents like Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. So, Orlov is looking forward to a bigger role as well.

"Right now, it's a new chapter, a new fresh start for me with a new team, a young team, too," Orlov said. "So it's going to be a new experience for me."

Dmitry Orlov wants to bring experience and support to the locker room. He has played 867 NHL games since 2011, scoring 76 goals and 327 points.

