"Do we start calling him 1T now?" "Gotta sting a bit": NHL fans react to J.T. Miller getting cup checked during game against Flames

NHL fans shared their reactions on social media to New York Rangers forward J.T. Miller getting cup-checked during Tuesday’s game against the Calgary Flames. The incident, where Kevin Bahl tapped the sensitive area while Miller was looking to make a play, occurred near the end of the first period.

The hockey podcast "Spittin' Chiclets" posted the clip.

“JT Miller got cup checked 😬,” Spittin' Chiclets captioned.

Fans reacted to the video with a mixture of amusement, concern and sympathy.

"Boomerang to the w***. Gotta sting a bit," one fan said.

"Do we start calling him 1T now? 😂," a fan wrote.

Others posted tongue-in-cheek reactions.

"and no penalty obviously," another fan said.

"I’m going to say he forgot his strap in the washing machine," one fan wrote.

"This is why God made cups, especially the martial arts style, which curl around key elements," one fan commented.

"Bahl on ball crime," a fan tweeted.

"Right in the Stanleys 💀, " another fan said.

"Looks like he failed the inspection," one fan tweeted.

Miller and the Rangers suffered a 2-1 loss to Calgary. Flames players Nazem Kadri and Matt Coronato scored a goal each, while Dan Vlagar made 12 saves. Calgary halted a three-game losing skid and is two points out of the final wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference.

J.T. Miller opens up about being back with the Rangers

The Vancouver Canucks traded Miller to the New York Rangers on Jan. 31 amid reports of a locker room rift between him and Elias Pettersson. Miller started his NHL career with the Rangers after they drafted him in 2011.

On Mar. 11, Miller talked about his return in an interview with The Athletic's Peter Baugh.

"It’s been nice to just be enjoying hockey again, showing up and enjoying work and being in a better place mentally," Miller said.

Miller's enthusiasm is reflected in his numbers as he has recorded seven goals, 10 assists and 44 hits in 16 games with New York. He has also also won 61.3% of his faceoffs.

Miller shared why he has become one of the NHL's top players in an interview with USA Today's Vince Mercogliano.

"You never want to feel like you're at a satisfied mentality," Miller said on Monday. "I've been like that since I was a kid. I always want more. It's just a part of my DNA, really."

Miller and the Rangers are back in action against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

