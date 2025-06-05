"Doesn't get enough respect" - Connor McDavid heaps praise on Leon Draisaitl after Oilers' Game 1 OT heroics  

The Edmonton Oilers took a 1-0 lead in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final with a 4-3 overtime win over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night. After the game, captain Connor McDavid was quick to praise Leon Draisaitl for coming through in the clutch.

Draisaitl delivered the game-winner on a power play, deflecting McDavid’s pass into the net in overtime. It marked his third OT goal of the 2025 playoffs.

"You can't put a number on it. He's invaluable. Does so many good things. Clutch, faceoffs, you name it, he does it. Doesn't get enough respect or credit for his defensive abilities. When he's dug in, there's not many better, maybe nobody better." McDavid said on Draisaitl.

Draisaitl was quick to deflect the praise onto his teammates following his OT winner.

"I'm standing over there watching this whole thing unfold, and I'm the beneficiary, but the work is done way before that,"he said, highlighting the excellent passing sequence that led to his goal.

Game 1 saw Draisaitl (two goals), Viktor Arvidsson, and Mattias Ekholm light the lamp for Edmonton, while Sam Bennett (two goals) and Brad Marchand scored for Florida.

Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner was excellent, making 29 saves, outdueling Sergei Bobrovsky, who had 42 stops.

The Oilers and Panthers continue their Stanley Cup Final showdown with Game 2 on Friday night.

Game 1 recap: Oilers claim 4-3 OT win against Panthers

Draisaitl opened the scoring just 1:06 into the first period, burying a rebound from the right circle for his first career Cup Final goal. Florida tied it 1-1 at 10:49 with Bennett tipping in Verhaeghe’s shot after a strong forecheck.

Edmonton contested the goal for goaltender interference, but the call was upheld, giving the Panthers a power play. Marchand capitalized at 12:30, finishing from below the right circle to make it 2-1.

Bennett scored again early in the second, on a 2-on-1 at 2:00 to extend Florida’s lead to 3-1. The Oilers then cut the lead with Arvidsson’s shot from the left point slipping through Bobrovsky at 3:17.

At 6:33 in the third period, McDavid circled behind the net and slipped a slick backhand pass through the slot to Ekholm, who buried the shot from the left circle to even the score at 3-3.

