"Doesn't miss a thing": Wayne Gretzky's analysis lauded by Leafs' Max Domi during Stanley Cup Final

The Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Max Domi recently heaped praise on NHL legend Wayne Gretzky's hockey analysis during the Stanley Cup Final. Gretzky was among Sportsnet's panelists for Game 1 of the finals series between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers.

During his analysis of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Wayne Gretzky provided specific insights about Sergei Bobrovsky’s goaltending performance. He pointed out that Bobrovsky seems particularly strong on his glove side, especially on breakaways.

Gretzky also shared a personal note about his long-time relationship with his colleagues and congratulated them on their achievements:

“But I want to say [To Ron McLean] Ron, pleasure being with you. Jennifer [Botterill] and I started my hockey fantasy camp 20 years ago. We've been together. Kelly [Hrudey] and I were best friends playing together. We won the Canada Cup. [To Kevin Bieska] And congratulations on your award ['Best Sports Analyst' at Canadian Screen Awards]. Well done, well deserved. It was a pleasure being with all you guys.”

Leafs Max Domi expressed his admiration for Wayne Gretzky’s hockey analysis in a Twitter post. He appreciated Gretzky’s detailed breakdown of the game and noted that Gretzky pays attention to all aspects of the game and gives credit to his fellow panel members.

“As a hockey player but also as a hockey fan that was awesome. Love listening to Gretz break down all the details of the game. Doesn’t miss a thing! Also showing love to all the other panel members. All class. You’re the man @WayneGretzky,” Domi wrote on X.

Fans react to Wayne Gretzky’s hockey analysis in Game 1

It wasn’t just Max Domi who lauded the NHL great for his crisp hockey analysis on the night. Even fans were quick to react to Wayne Gretzky’s breakdown of the game and took to X to express their opinion.

Following are some of the fan reactions from X:

“Gretzky always classy.”

“The Great One is also the humble one. Good commentary, but what stands out to me is the end where you can tell he’s just as happy to see all of them as they are him,” wrote one user.

Fans also appreciated Gretzky’s “classy” gesture towards his fellow panelists. They heaped praise on the NHL great in the comments.

“Such a class act , out of all the four major American sports leagues 'GOAT's', Wayne is easily the best both in what he did in the game and after,” one fan commented.

“Wayne is literally the greatest. 🐐 ❤️,” wrote another user.

"I think we should all start a drinking game when Wayne says "listen"" another fan added.

Gretzky will continue to be a part of Sportsnet's “Hockey Night in Canada” for the rest of the best-of-seven game series. The Oilers legend will hope to watch and breakdown how his beloved team lifts the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1990.