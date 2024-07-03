"Doesn't wanna play with Bustthews": Fans laud Jeff Skinner for turning down Toronto Maple Leafs offer of having Matthews and Marner as linemates

NHL fans on social media were impressed by forward Jeff Skinner's decision to snub the Toronto Maple Leafs in favor of the Edmonton Oilers. On the highly anticipated and busy opening day of NHL free agency, Skinner opted for a one-year deal worth $3 million AAV with the Oilers.

Hockey insider Chris Johnston revealed that the 32-year-old veteran forward had several offers, including one from the Maple Leafs to play alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, but ultimately chose to join forces with the Oilers.

"Chris Johnston on TCJS says Leafs talked to Jeff Skinner, pitched him on the idea of playing next to Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, ultimately he chose Edmonton," via NHL Watcher on X.

This move from Jeff Skinner sparked a flurry of reaction from fans on X/Twitter as one tweeted:

"Smart. He wants to win and play with Good players. Doesnt wanna lose in the first round and play with Bustthews"

Another fan joined the conversation and opined on Skinner's decision to join the Oilers instead of the Toronto Maple Leafs:

"I said this yesterday. Edmonton was a 100% no brainer for skinner. More elite stars and they actually win rounds"

"Hes never been to the playoffs im sure he wanted to play more than 4 extra games every year," one X user jokingly said.

Here are some of the other top reactions on X. Another fan chimed in with their opinion, tweeting:

"He’s a shooter. Playing with Matthews probably not much of a draw for him. Matthews would have always been the first option over him too"

"Sabres would probably take him for 3mil for one year, too. 6 million a year discount. Their GM was stuck with a huge 9 million a year (for 3 more years at what age for 24 goals last year?) that it's now been shown isn't close to market value," another wrote.

"Well after never playing in the playoffs, I’m sur he’d like nothing more than playing more than 1 round," one commented.

The lack of playoff success for Toronto Maple Leafs might have factored Skinner's decision

Skinner was drafted No. 7 overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2007 NHL draft. He played for eight years with the club before joining the Buffalo Sabres during the 2018–19 season.

Jeff Skinner has played 1,006 games over 14 seasons but has yet to play a single playoff game in his NHL career. His choice makes sense, especially considering the Toronto Maple Leafs' struggles in the playoffs.

On the other hand, the presence of elite players on the Oilers' roster and their recent success in winning playoff rounds make it a compelling choice for Skinner.

