Dominik Hasek calls Donald Trump "a weakling" after US President blames Joe Biden for stock market crash

Legendary NHL goaltender Dominik Hasek has criticized United States President Donald Trump, calling him a weakling after Trump blamed former president Joe Biden for a stock market crash amid aggressive tariff policies.

Ad

According to the Bureau of Economics, the official figures showed a 0.3 percent contraction in US gross domestic product (GDP) during the first quarter of 2025 (January-April), amid escalating trade tensions and tariff measures under Trump's administration.

Trump attributed the GDP contraction to the Biden administration, stating that he has nothing to do with tariffs. Dominik Hasek took to X (Twitter), slamming Trump for deflecting blame for his failures onto others, describing him as a dishonest and weak leader.

Ad

Trending

"The president is a weakling. That man blames his every failure on others. A liar president and a weakling president," Hasek posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since Donald Trump took office, Hasek has consistently voiced his disagreement with the U.S. president's decision and policies, often calling him out on social media.

Dominik Hasek accuses Donald Trump of lying and breaking his promise to end the Russia-Ukraine war

Earlier in April, Dominik Hasek called out Donald Trump for failing to end the Russia-Ukraine war. During a rally in June last year, Trump promised to resolve the conflict before taking office.

Ad

However, since becoming the president in November, Trump has failed to fulfill his promise and has shown little apparent effort to address the ongoing war. Hasek voiced his frustration on X, accusing Trump of being dishonest and breaking promises.

"Today marks 75 days since the Am. president @realDonaldTrump broke his promise to end the war within 24 hours. And to this day, he has not even bothered to apologize to the families of the Ukrainians killed for his broken promise. That is the current American president.

Ad

"He lies. He breaks his promises, and he still despises the families and loved ones of the Ukrainians killed in the Russian imperialist war. How sad!," Hasek tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hasek had a legendary 16-year career in the NHL, winning the Vezina Trophy six times as the best goaltender in the league. He also won the Stanley Cup twice with the Detroit Red Wings. Hasek was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2014.

Also Read: HHoFer Dominik Hasek accuses US Prez Donald Trump of "lying and breaking his promise" to end Russia-Ukraine war

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama