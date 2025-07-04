Dominik Hasek labels Donald Trump the "weakest president" as Russia hits Kyiv with massive drone strike following US Prez's call with Putin

Former NHL goaltender Dominik Hasek continues to strongly condemn Russia for their offensive in Ukraine. He called out US President Donald Trump as well on Friday for failing to end the war in Eastern Europe.

Hasek labeled Trump as “the weakest president” after a deadly attack hit Kyiv following the President's call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Hasek shared his thoughts on X:

"The weakest president! @realDonaldTrump chatted with the biggest criminal of the 21st century, Putin, and he immediately sent more than 500 drones and ballistic missiles to the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

"Many injured, including children. Trump is doing everything he can to help Putin in his imperialist goals and has proven more than once that he is indifferent to the Ukrainian people. Despicable."

Hasek blamed Trump for helping Putin in Russia's offensive.

According to a report from Reuters, the Russian attack killed one person and injured at least 23. It also damaged several buildings in Kyiv. Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia used 539 drones and 11 missiles for the attack.

The strike started in the evening and lasted till early morning. People hid in metro stations while explosions shook the city. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that air raid sirens began soon after news of Trump’s call with Putin.

Dominik Hasek has spoken out against Russia many times. He has called the war in Ukraine an imperialist invasion.

Hasek has criticized Trump before as well. In May, he said that Trump is a weak and dishonest leader. This was after the President blamed Joe Biden's administration for the drop in the U.S. economy.

"The president is a weakling. That man blames his every failure on others. A liar president and a weakling president," Hasek said.

Hasek also claimed that Trump never takes responsibility for his actions.

Dominik Hasek's statement on the Russian players' ban from the 2026 Olympics

Dominik Hasek also believes no Russian athletes should be allowed to take part in global sports events while the war continues. In May, he supported a decision to ban Russia from the 2026 Winter Olympics.

"If this is the final decision, then this is excellent news for the entire democratic world and for all people for whom human life is more than any (even the most beautiful) game," Hasek wrote. "This decision can save many human lives."

Hasek wants people to stand against Russia in the Russia-Ukraine war to stop further casualties.

