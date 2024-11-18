Don Cherry makes his feelings known about record-breaking Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul bout

Former NHL coach and player Don Cherry was among the millions who watched the record-setting Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match. The 58-year-old boxer went the distance with Paul, using all eight rounds before watching Paul be named the victor.

On the Sunday show, Tim Cherry, co-host of "The Don Cherry's Grapevine Podcast," said that Netflix's servers were struggling. This is an experience many, despite the record number of viewers, had.

"Like that was Netflix, first time they were doing a live event like that, like that, yeah," Tim said. "And there were so many people watching that, like the computer, their bandwidth on their computer couldn't handle it because, remember, we were sitting but what's going on, just going around and around, yeah? But, you know, like, everybody's kind of ripping Tyson and thing," he added.

Don responded:

"No, Tyson was pretty good. He did his best. He did his best. Yeah, the other guy would, guy wouldn't stand still, yeah, no, if he had to stand still, that might have been a different story, yeah?"

Netflix's first live event of this nature attracted 65 million viewers, but much of the discourse, including from the NHL legend, revolves around the stream's lack of quality. Netflix must address this as it is set to stream an NFL game later this season.

Don Cherry and Tim Cherry discuss highlight of Tyson-Paul fight night

Despite all the fanfare, Tim and Don Cherry agreed that Mike Tyson-Jake Paul was not the night's highlight. Instead, it was the previous fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Tim called it "like a Rocky movie."

Don Cherry remarked on the Tyson-Paul fight (Credits: IMAGN)

Don responded on the podcast:

"Holy. It was, boy. That was a big cut she had over."

Tim went on to say:

"Once she got cut, the other girl, the Irish girl, kept hitting that spot, that spot button, her head against it for people were complaining about it. You had two great fights, two, two fights that, if you would have paid for, you would have been happy, would have been happy."

It was an overall successful night with some intriguing action despite rampant technological issues for many watchers.

