Don Cherry rates Maple Leafs' series against Senators, recalls key defensive tactic from his coaching days in 1970s now used by Craig Berube

Toronto Maple Leafs are one win away from securing their spot in the second round of the 2025 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs. Toronto currently leads the best-of-seven series 3-1 against the Ottawa Senators.

Speaking on episode 305 of Don Cherry’s 'Grapevine Podcast,' the host talked about the Leafs' first-round series with his son, Tim Cherry.

Don said he was glad Ottawa won one game for their fans.

"I'm glad to see Ottawa win one game (for their fans)," Don said. "Yeah, they'll be up back in Toronto."

The Maple Leafs started the series strong with a 6-2 win on April 20. They followed it up with a 3-2 overtime victory on April 22. Toronto stayed composed and won Game 3 with another overtime 3-2 win on April 24. Ottawa answered back in Game 4 with a 4-3 overtime win on April 26.

"They've been playing okay," Don said. "They did play pretty good in Toronto. Yeah, they played pretty good."

Cherry and his son Tim discussed how Craig Berube’s defensive system stood out. Tim pointed out that Berube always keeps one defenseman back.

Cherry said he used the same tactic during his coaching days in the 1970s. Having a man back helps prevent two-on-ones and three-on-twos. Cherry called it a smart, safe way to play playoff hockey.

"Yeah, one guy back all the time," Don said. "Well, I had one guy back all the time. It was a pretty good game if you're in February."

Toronto Maple Leafs coach's comments on OT loss

In Game 4, the Toronto Maple Leafs outshot Ottawa but still lost. The Senators killed a big four-minute power play in overtime.

Sanderson’s winning goal came through heavy traffic, making it tough for Anthony Stolarz to see. Toronto coach Craig Berube said he was not worried about his goalie’s play.

"He was solid. That last goal, he can’t see anything there," Berube said via NHL.com. "I mean, there were a lot of people in front of him on that shot ... I’m not concerned about Stolarz."

He praised the team’s defensive effort despite the tough loss.

"I thought we defended hard, played hard," Berube said. "...I thought our team was ready to go. Did a lot of good things tonight and it didn’t work out.”

Ottawa showed resilience with strong performances from Tim Stutzle, Shane Pinto and Linus Ullmark. Toronto’s John Tavares and Matthew Knies each scored in Game 4. Now, the Maple Leafs will try to close out the series at home on Tuesday.

