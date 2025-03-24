Don Cherry shares 3-word advice to Oilers fans potentially panicking over Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's injuries

Hockey legend Don Cherry shared three words of advice to the Edmonton Oilers fans anxious about injuries to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch recently stated that Draisaitl will be sidelined for at least a week due to an undisclosed injury. He last played during the team's 7-1 win over the Utah Hockey Club on March 18.

Meanwhile, McDavid suffered a lower-body injury during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on March 20 and is currently day-to-day, awaiting an MRI with some time off expected.

The absence of these two key players during important upcoming games has sparked concern among Oilers supporters.

On his latest Grapevine podcast, Don Cherry reassured fans that there's no reason to worry and advised them "No, don’t panic", explaining that McDavid and Draisaitl are simply taking a short break.

"McDavid and Draisaitl - they take the week off. No, not at all. They’re still practicing, doing everything the same," Cherry said to his son, Tim, the show's host.

"No, don’t panic . . . Tim: True, but those guys are legitimately hurt. Maybe not out for a whole week, but still. Don: Well, if they were fighting for a playoff spot, they’d probably be playing," he added.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been standout performers for the Edmonton Oilers this season. McDavid has amassed an impressive 90 points, with 26 goals and 64 assists.

Meanwhile, Draisaitl has tallied 101 points - second highest in the league - scoring 49 goals and adding 52 assists across 68 games.

Oilers coach expects other players to step up in the absence of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch is counting on other players to rise to the occasion while Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are sidelined.

While he acknowledged that no one can replace the two, he believes the team is ready to take on added responsibilities and contribute more.

"No one can replace 29 and 97, but other guys can handle more responsibilities and more jobs," Knoblauch said.

The Edmonton Oilers are third in the Pacific Division with 87 points, coming off a 5-4 win over the Seattle Kraken in their most recent matchup last Saturday.

They'll be up against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place next on Wednesday. The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET.

