"Don't believe everything you read": Valeri Bure's wife Candace Bure calls out 'fake news' about relocating to Texas

NHL legend Valeri Bure’s wife, Candace Bure, did an Instagram Q&A session on Sunday. She addressed rumors about the family's relocation to Texas during the segment.

When a follower asked if she had shared which part of Texas she now resides in, Candace declared that she doesn’t live in Texas at all. She deemed the rumors “fake news” and reminded her followers not to believe everything they read.

“I don't live in Texas,” she wrote. “It was fake news that we moved there. (Don't believe everything you read!!!) However, I love Texas and have so many friends in Dallas, Houston, and Austin. Always happy to visit 😊”

She also answered a few other questions, including whether spreading her faith comes easily to her. In response, Candace said that when it comes to one-on-one conversations, she has to push herself out of her comfort zone.

“Depends. On social media, on a stage, in interviews – yes. With people I know pretty well – yes. One-on-one is much harder for me, and I have to push myself out of my comfort zone.”

“Like, I don't really want to evangelize to the person sitting next to me on an airplane. Have I before? Yes. But it's not what I'm inclined to do,” she added.

Candace Bure answered questions during a Q&A session with her Instagram followers. (Credits: IG/@candacecbure)

Candace responded with a sad face emoji when asked if she was going to 90s Con this year. She explained that Full House wasn’t invited this year, so she wasn’t included in the lineup.

Valeri Bure’s wife Candace shuts down rumors about being named Trump’s Director of Programming for PBS

On Sunday (Mar. 2), Candace Bure held another Q&A session on Instagram, where one of the questions referenced a rumor that she had been named Director of Programming for PBS by Donald Trump.

In response, Candace dismissed it as fake news.

“Being director of programming for PBS would be great, but this is FAKE NEWS,” she wrote.

During the same segment, she also spoke about her clothing line, hoping to bring it back, possibly with a new distributor or even returning to QVC. She mentioned its past success but said she had to make tough business decisions.

When asked if she had ever been starstruck, Candace admitted she was when meeting Kevin Costner on live TV. She claimed she was so nervous that she giggled and couldn’t answer her question.

