"Don't fold like usual this year": Fans react to New York Rangers clinching first playoff spot after win over Flyers

Fans reacted as the New York Rangers became the first team to qualify for the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs. That became certain after they beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 (OT) at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

It will be the 63rd appearance of the Blue Shirts in the playoffs in 98 seasons in the NHL. They last missed the playoffs in 2021 and has been in consecutive playoffs since 2022.

In the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference semifinals. In last year's playoffs, the Blue Shirts lost to the New Jersey Devils in the first round.

With 48 wins and 100 points after 72 games, the Blue Shirts are one of the favorites to win this year's Presidents' Trophy, given to the team with the best record in the league.

Here's how the Blue Shirts faithful reacted on qualifying for the playoffs. One fan tweeted:

"Don’t fold like usual this year"

Another chimed in:

We want more than just a playoff appearance

Most fans expressed hopes for the New York Rangers to perform well and not endure the same disappointments:

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

How New York Rangers booked playoffs berth after beating Philadelphia Flyers in OT thriller

The Blue Shirts hosted the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. The MSG delivered an 11-goal thriller, with the Rangers beating the Flyers 6-5 in overtime.

The third period saw both teams going toe-to-toe against each other. A total of seven goals were scored in the period, with the Flyers scoring three times to tie the game.

Goals from Scott Laughton and Ryan Poehling gave the Flyers a two-goal lead within the halfway mark of the first period. At 15:28, Mika Zibanejad pulled one back for the New York Rangers to go into the goalless second period trailing by a goal.

Jonny Brodzinski tied it for the Rangers at 1:23 of the third period on an assist from Kaapo Kaako. Alex Lafreniere's goal at 2:57 put the Rangers into the lead for the first time in the game, but Travis Konecny tied it at 3-3 for the Flyers at 6:25.

Vincent Trochek gave the Blue Shirts a 4-3 lead, scoring a backhand goal at 9:34. Owen Tippett, though, tied it for the Flyers two minutes later. Lafreniere scored his second of the night to make it 5-4 for the Rangers.

Tyson Foerster slotted the puck into the back of the net to make it 5-5, forcing overtime, where Adam Fan scored the winner after 36 seconds.