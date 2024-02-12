"Don't see how a kid thinks it's appropriate to do that" - Ryan Reaves provides his honest verdict on Morgan Rielly-Ridly Greig incident 

As the Ottawa Senators edged past the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3, the result of the game was not the only setback for Morgan Rielly.

After scoring the fifth goal for the Senators, Ridly Greig made headlines for his empty-net slapshot against the team from Toronto. The 21-year-old seems to have received backlash for his behavior as Maple Leafs winger Ryan Reaves had his say on the situation.

While talking to the media, he said,

"If you rewind to when I came into the league, he's probably still laying on the ice. I thought (Morgan Rielly's response) was appropriate. I don't see how a kid that young thinks it's appropriate to do something like that."

With Morgan Rielly's actions under scrutiny, it seems like the 29-year-old defenceman has some explaining left to do as a hearing is set to take place to discuss the repercussions of his actions following Ridly Greig's goal.

What's next for Morgan Rielly

Following much speculation, there seems to be a deadline to narrow down the situation at hand. As per a tweet by NHL Player Safety on X,

Given the nature of the incident and there being an in-person meeting to discuss this, Rielly is likely to face a suspension, however brief, which may get increased further based on the decision of the committee.

This means Rielly could likely miss games at least until February 23rd and could be hoping to get a chance to return to the ice on the 25th when they travel to face the Colorado Avalanche.

Will Rielly get as much support and leeway that his teammates have provided by the committee or will they set a solid precedent is what is left to be seen.