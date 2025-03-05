"Don't think he knew what he was getting himself into": Dylan Larkin's wife Kenzy shares her take on Red Wings star's 'Hockey butt' commercial

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin’s wife Kenzy Larkin, on the Never Offside podcast with Julie and Cat, talked about Dylan’s viral "hockey butt" commercial, created for the State and Liberty clothing brand.

Kenzy admitted that she hadn’t discussed the commercial in detail with Dylan but recalled first seeing it after a friend had sent it to her when she started dating him. Kenzy said that she initially avoided Googling him, but when she watched the ad, she was surprised because it didn’t match his personality.

“I had watched it, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, like, is this actually, like, what he's like?’” Kenzy Larkin said.

“You know, meeting Dylan, he's, like, not that type of person, right? So I don't even think he knew what he was getting himself into. But it was a hit, like, for that State and Liberty.”

Host Julie Petry suggested that he likely didn’t know what he was getting into but did it as a favor for his Michigan friends behind the brand. She also noted that Dylan has the ability to embrace situations with humor, and Kenzy agreed.

“I feel like he was not, like — well, like, he didn't really know what was going to happen. But he did it, and it ended up being a huge hit,” she added.

They also joked that the "hockey butt" concept is well-known in the sport, with players often having a distinct body shape. Kenzy pointed out that Dylan Larkin’s case was especially noticeable, which made him a good fit for the ad.

Dylan Larkin and Red Wings players honor late Johnny Guadreau

Earlier last week, the Detroit Red Wings honored the late Johnny Gaudreau during their Stadium Series game against Columbus Blue Jackets. Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and other teammates arrived wearing Gaudreau’s Team USA and NHL jerseys at the venue for the special game.

Johnny Guadreau’s wife Meredith shared a post from Drfatkings’ Instagram account on her stories, expressing her gratitude to the Red Wings captain for the special gesture.

The picture saw Dylan Larkin and his fellow teammates donning different Johnny Gaudreau jerseys from across the late NHLer’s career.

“@dylanlarkin71 thank you. Blew us away ❤️❤️ John's guy 🤝 Dylan’s been to Avalon with him tooo!! Getting you a hoodie 😆”, she wrote in the caption of her story.

The tribute was a part of a broader effort by the NHL, the Red Wings and the Columbus Blue Jackets to recognize Gaudreau’s legacy. Johnny’s wife Meredith attended the game with their children and expressed gratitude for the support from both teams.

