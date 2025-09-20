"Doubt him at your own peril" - NHL insider earmarks Blackhawks' Connor Bedard for 90-point season 

NHL insider Chris Johnston believes Connor Bedard could have a 90-point season in 2025-26. The Chicago Blackhawks' young center has scored 128 points while playing against older and more experienced players in two seasons.

Johnston notes Bedard’s quick hands, good vision and strong offensive instincts as reasons he can succeed even on a struggling team.

"He already has 150 games of experience under his belt, producing 0.85 points per game for a severely overmatched team while playing against exclusively older competition," Johnston wrote. "Doubt him at your own peril.

"The sky remains the limit for Bedard, who is coming off an important summer of training and only just beginning to scratch the surface of what he’s going to be. Mark me down for a prediction of 35 goals and 90 points."

Last season, Bedard scored 23 goals and added 44 assists in 82 games. The Blackhawks finished with a 25-46-11 record. Even with a -80 rating over two seasons, his skill and consistency continue to impress analysts and fans.

Bedard is entering the final year of his three-year entry-level contract and will become a restricted free agent after the season. On September 9, he said, via NHL.com:

“It’s nothing crazy. We’re both comfortable with where we’re at. They know I want to be there; I know they want me.”

Bedard also reflected on his sophomore year, saying:

“I think getting to play 82 last year for me was great, because you [figure out] what makes you feel best. You have little gaps, and you find out, ‘How can I not have that? How can I stay consistent?’”

Hawks GM has 'zero concerns' on Connor Bedard’s contract

Earlier on Friday, Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson spoke about Connor Bedard’s contract talks, saying there is nothing to worry about. Davidson said both Bedard and the team want the same outcome.

"Connor’s mentioned it and I’ll say it: I have zero concern about where that’s headed," Davidson said, via Charlie Roumeliotis on X. "He wants to be here for a long time, we want him here for a long time, we’re going to make that happen."

Davidson pointed to Bedard's comments about wanting to stay in Chicago. For the time being, the Blackhawks' rebuild hinges on Bedard's long-term stay in Chicago. He is a Calder-winning first pick in the draft, with immense potential to carry the team in the near future.

