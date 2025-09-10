Former NHL star Doug Gilmour has spoken out against a report claiming he has repurchased his stake in the Toronto Maple Leafs and become a co-owner of the team. Gilmour, who played 6 seasons with the Leafs and is a Hockey Hall of Famer, swiftly shut down the rumor.In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Gilmour stated:&quot;FAKE NEWS I hold the Maple Leafs very close to my heart and I’m very proud to be a Leafs ambassador- but this report is FALSE. #LeafsForever&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGilmour played 20 seasons in the NHL and had his #93 jersey retired by the Maple Leafs. He continues to work with the team as an ambassador, spending time on various charitable initiatives.Although the report that Gilmour is becoming a co-owner may have excited many Leafs fans, the player himself has confirmed that it is simply not true. Gilmour's strong denial and defense of his ambassador role make it clear he has no plans to take on an ownership stake in the team.Doug Gilmour says it was “hard” to watch Mitch Marner leave Maple LeafsMitch Marner’s time with the Toronto Maple Leafs came to an end on July 1, 2025, when he was dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade move.For Leafs legend Doug Gilmour, it was not an easy sight. Gilmour admitted that while he didn’t want Marner to leave Toronto, he understands why it happened.“It’s hard to see him go. He’s one of my favourite players. I’ve followed him since junior and watched his elevation to becoming a phenomenal player, a 100-point guy. (The Leafs) have to try to fill the void. I wish him all the best.” Gilmour said to Toronto Star.As Gilmour explained, hockey is ultimately a business, and with business comes change. Sometimes those changes are made by the organization, other times by the player, and often by both.“I know first-hand. I played with six other teams in my career. Sometimes you’re a fit, and sometimes you’re not.” Doug Gilmour’s own path proves the point. He began his career with the Blues before being traded to Calgary. Just a few years later, in 1992, he was part of a massive 10-player deal that landed him in Toronto, where he cemented his legacy.