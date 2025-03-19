“Down the street in this full-blown costume”: Johnny Gaudreau’s wife shares how Boone Jenner dressed up as Donald Duck on baby Johnny’s birthday party

Late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith shared a heartwarming story on the Never Offside podcast on Tuesday about her son’s birthday party and how Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner made it extra special.

Ad

She explained that they chose a duck theme for the party since baby Johnny is obsessed with his favorite stuffed duck. Wanting to make it fun, they decided on a Donald Duck theme. The Jenners, who live nearby, took it to the next level, with Boone dressing up in a full Donald Duck costume.

“And Boone also is one of the neighbors that, like, lives right here. So he literally was walking down the street in this full-blown costume,” Meredith said.

Ad

Trending

Meredith mentioned how the kids were thrilled at the party and even when he started to remove parts of the costume because of the heat, they insisted he keep it on.

“He was, like, sweating. I felt so bad 'cause he would start to take off pieces of his costume. All the kids were like, "Put that back on!" Yeah! So he’s the best.”

Ad

“It was so sweet, and he was in full character the whole party,” she added.

She also shared a funny moment when her daughter asked about Mickey, but she reminded her that this was a “duck-party.”

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife opens up on Cole Caufield’s friendship with late NHLer

During the same podcast, Meredith addressed Habs star Cole Caufield’s bond with Johnny Gaudreau. She mentioned how Caufield has been silently paying tribute to Johnny and how touched she was by his gestures.

Ad

She also shared a story from the time Team USA was in Ustara for the World Tournament and Johnny bonded with Cole over video games. They gave each other code names, and Johnny’s proposed name was “ELOC” for Cole.

Meredith recalled how Johnny would text her about their time together and how much he liked the Habs youngster.

“I was actually trying to find our text messages about it too, cause he would text me being like—I was like, ‘How is it? What are you guys doing?’ Like, 'cause the time change was so weird’. He was like, ‘I love Cole’. And, like, I was like, ‘what are you guys doing?’ He's like ‘we just, like, play these video games. Like, he's so funny.'”

This season Cole Caufield has been playing with “ELOC 13” labeled on his stick, which is a tribute to the nickname Johnny gave him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama