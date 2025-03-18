Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith melts over Cole Caufield’s heartfelt tribute to nickname late NHLer gave him

Since the tragic death of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, the hockey community has been paying tributes to the memory of the late NHL stars. Habs forward Cole Caufield is one of them.

The Canadiens superstar has labeled his stick “ELOC 13”, a tribute to the nickname Johnny had given the youngster. On Monday, Johnny’s wife Meredith shared a post from B/R Open Ice’s Instagram account featuring Caufield’s tribute to Johnny’s memory.

In the caption, she wrote:

“Absolute Cole Caufield Stan over here.”

via Instagram/ @meredithgaudreau_/

“ELOC” is the nickname the late NHL star gave Caufield, which is actually “COLE” spelt backwards. The “13” on the stick is a tribute to Gaudreau's iconic No. 13.

“Cole Caufield’s stick is labeled with “ELOC” which is Cole backwards, and the nickname that Johnny Gaudreau gave him ❤️,” read the caption of the original post.

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau died last year in August in a tragic road accident near Salem County. They were cycling in the evening the day before their sister’s wedding when an allegedly drunk driver struck them with his truck.

Sean Higgins, the driver, was indicted on two counts of aggravated manslaughter and two counts of vehicular homicide. In January, he pleaded not guilty and rejected a plea deal that would have sentenced him to 35 years in prison. He is still in custody and could face up to 60 years in prison if found guilty of all charges.

Johnny Gaudreau's wife reacts to inaugural Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau MVP Award

Earlier last week, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association introduced the Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau MVP Award to honor the late Gaudreau brothers. Both of the Gaudreau brothers were originally from New Jersey.

The inaugural award was presented to four best players in the state: Aidan Wilson, Jack Gerne, Braydon Sisco and Brynn Dandy. Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, shared a post on her Instagram stories from B/R Open Ice featuring the award given to the state’s MVPs.

“Proud of these jersey boys,” Meredith wrote in the caption.

The Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau MVP Award was first announced in October by the New Jersey Devils to recognize the most valuable players in the state championship game.

The Devils, in collaboration with the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, had announced that it was an effort to ensure the Gaudreau brothers’ legacy continues to inspire and motivate young players across the state.

