Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith pens 5-word reaction to inaugural Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau MVP Award for Jersey's high school hockey championships

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Mar 12, 2025 11:55 GMT
Johnny Gaudreau
Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith pens 5-word reaction to inaugural Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau MVP Award for Jersey's high school hockey championships.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association has introduced the Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau MVP Award to honor the late Gaudreau brothers, who were standout hockey stars from New Jersey.

This year, four players received the inaugural Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau MVP Award, including Aidan Wilson, Jack Gerne, Braydon Sisco, and Brynn Dandy. On Tuesday, Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith shared a post from B/R Open Ice’s Instagram account featuring the inaugural award presented to the state MVPs.

“Proud of these jersey boys,” Meredith wrote in the caption.
via Instagram /@meredithgaudreau
via Instagram /@meredithgaudreau

The award was originally announced in October by the New Jersey Devils to recognize the most valuable players in the state championship games.

In August last year, Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were tragically killed in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, when a truck driven by Sean Higgins struck them while they were cycling. Higgins reportedly had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.087% at the time of arrest which was above New Jersey's legal limit.

Higgins faces charges including two counts of reckless vehicular homicide and aggravated manslaughter. He pleaded not guilty and rejected a plea deal offering 35 years in prison in January. If convicted, he could now face up to 60 years in prison.

Johnny Gaudreau’s mother pens heartfelt message for the Golden Knights organization

Last week, Johnny Gaudreau's mother Jane shared a heartfelt message on Instagram expressing gratitude to the Vegas Golden Knights and the hockey community for their support. The Gaudreau family was earlier invited by the Golden Knights to Vegas and Johnny’s father Guy Gaudreau was invited to skate with the team.

In her post, Jane thanked the Golden Knights and the fans deeply. She then mentioned how heartwarming it was to see Guy smiling again on the ice.

“I wanted to take a moment to express our appreciation,” she wrote. “First, a huge thank you to the @vegasgoldenknights for inviting Guy out on the ice with you. It was an incredible experience, and we are truly grateful for the opportunity. Guy is always happy on the ice, and it was so heartwarming for me to see him smile a little!”

Jane also took a moment to acknowledge the hospitality shown by close friends who made their trip to Vegas memorable. She mentioned activities like hiking, horseback riding, and attending an Eagles concert which allowed them to enjoy some fresh air after a difficult time.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
