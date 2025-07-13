"Drank way too much": Man rag-dolled by ex-NHL enforcer Nick Tarnasky in viral golf course shellacking posts apology video

Trevor Ogilvie, the individual involved in a golf-course altercation with former NHL enforcer Nick Tarnasky, has taken to social media to apologize for the embarrassing incident.

Ad

The altercation took place at the Albert Springs Golf Resort, where Ogilvie began insulting other players on the course. Ogilvie’s aggressive stance led to the brutal NHL-type brawl, leaving Ogilvie manhandled by Tarnasky.

Here’s a look at the outrageous encounter:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In a social media post, Ogilvie offered an explanation and an apology for his run-in with the former NHLer. He stated:

“Yup, that’s me guys. The guy that got dropped like a bucket of balls in a pond.”

He added:

“Not my finest moment, I know. Looks real bad. Played 36 holes of golf. Drank way too much and my mouth ran faster than my brain.”

Ad

Ogilvie then expressed his contrition by stating:

“All jokes aside, guys, I’d like to apologize to all the folks on the course, anyone caught up in it and anyone who had to deal with me that day. I lost my cool and I learned from it. Just one of those days where you should have kept the cart on the path.”

Ad

The repentant Ogilvie concluded his statement by declaring:

“Stay hydrated, keep your stick on the ice, maybe stick to 18.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tarnasky reportedly avoids legal consequences for NHL-style altercation

Tarnasky played for three organizations in parts of five seasons - Source: Imagn

An article in the Daily Mail published on July 12 indicated that Tarnasky would avoid any legal consequences from the NHL-style altercation with Ogilvie.

Ad

The Daily Mail quoted a statement from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, as published by CBC, declaring:

“It was essentially a report of a fight and an intoxicated individual. Nobody came forward to us alleging an assault or anything like that, and our investigation was concluded.”

The statement seems to indicate that Ogilvie pressed any charges against Nick Tarnasky. If anything, the video posted by Ogilivie admitting his mea culpa is a form of exoneration for Tarnasky of any wrongdoing.

Ad

Meanwhile, the team Tarnasky coaches, Red Deer Minor Hockey, released a statement in which they issued no comment while the incident was under investigation by local law enforcement. The statement also declared that the team was conducting its own investigation into the matter.

It remains to be seen if the ex-enforcer will face any disciplinary action from his club. Tarnasky played in 245 NHL games, racking up 30 points and 297 penalty minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama