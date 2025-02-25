Ducks HC Greg Cronin makes his thoughts clear on Trevor Zegras' absence following 3-game suspension for hit on Michael Rasmussen

Anaheim Ducks coach Greg Cronin expressed his regret at losing forward Trevor Zegras to a three-game suspension. Zegras, who got banned for three games due to his hit on Michael Rasmussen last Sunday, has been an integral part of the Ducks this season.

Cronin echoed these sentiments by stating:

“We’ll miss Trevor. He’s been terrific this year. If you were to ask me one player that’s probably made the most progress even though his stats don’t reflect it, it’s him”

The ninth-overall pick from 2019 has appeared in 34 games this season, notching seven goals and nine assists. He’s a minus-9.

Injuries have held Trevor Zegras back this season. He went down in a Dec. 4 game against the Vegas Golden Knights. He sustained a torn meniscus that required surgery. Ultimately, Zegras missed nearly two months while recovering from the surgery.

Trevor Zegras will miss Tuesday night’s game after all the Buffalo Sabres as part of his suspension. He’ll be eligible to return next Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks when the Ducks host them at the Honda Center.

Anaheim Ducks taking calls on Trevor Zegras

Trevor Zegras’s name has been the subject of trade speculation seemingly forever. Despite missing significant time with injuries, he's been on the chopping block the last two seasons.

Per insider David Pagnotta at The Fourth Period, the Ducks have not shut the door on moving on from Zegras.

Pagnotta explained:

“They’re still listening on Trevor Zegras… They haven’t shied away from taking calls on Trevor Zegras. He has another year left on his contract at $5.75 million, then he’ll become a restricted free agent. He’s only 23. But he hasn’t had the type of season they anticipated.”

It seems the disappointing numbers have soured the Ducks’s disposition on Zegras. While still a young forward with a potentially high ceiling, the Ducks could be enticed to move him if the right deal comes.

Pagnotta added:

“It’s funny, he played 31 games last season before being shut down, had six goals, nine assists, and 15 points. He’s played 31 games this season, exact same numbers.” Pagnotta continued, “They wanted to see an incline in his offensive production, because it would help the trade talks in trying to move him out.”

Pagnotta concluded his thoughts by declaring:

“They don’t want to give up on him, they still value him highly. And if it doesn’t happen now, we could see something happen in the summer, but those talks are still possible now as Anaheim continues to listen.”

Per David Pagnotta, several teams have been linked to Trevor Zegras: New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers, and Detroit Red Wings. However, a deal does not appear imminent, at least not for the moment.

As Pagnotta noted, Zegras could be an offseason target for teams looking to reload. The price is reportedly high, so interested teams will need plenty of capital to land him.

