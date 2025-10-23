  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Calgary Flames
  • Dustin Wolf delivers blunt assessment of Flames’ scoring woes after seventh straight loss

Dustin Wolf delivers blunt assessment of Flames’ scoring woes after seventh straight loss

By Cole Shelton
Modified Oct 23, 2025 13:25 GMT
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn
Dustin Wolf delivers blunt assessment of Flames’ scoring woes after seventh straight loss - Source: Imagn

Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf made a surprising admission after the team suffered their seventh straight loss.

Ad

The Flames have struggled out of the gates, and on Wednesday, Calgary lost 2-1 in OT to the Montreal Canadiens. It was another disappointing loss for the Flames, as the team has scored one goal total in each of its last four games.

After another loss, Wolf was asked about the offensive struggles, and he sent a clear message.

“I mean, I can't generate offense. I do my job, I try to keep the puck out of our net, and hope that our guys can generate a couple I'm glad we got one there. We got a point, but we’ve got to keep working to find more offence," Wolf said postgame on Wednesday.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Flames won their first game of the season in comeback fashion as Calgary rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers. But, since then, the Flames have lost seven straight games.

It's been a disappointing start for the Flames, as the offense has struggled. Calgary is averaging just 1.5 goals per game to begin the season.

As for Wolf, he has also struggled as he's 1-5-1 with a 3.61 GAA and a .875 SV%.

Ad

Flames coach says team has to step up

Amid Calgary's losing streak, head coach Ryan Huska wants more from his team.

The Flames have struggled to score, and Huska believes the star players need to step up and start contributing.

"We can’t rely on our fourth line to score goals,” said Huska, via CTV News. "At the end of the day, we have to have players step up to score. So you can go to the net all you want, but you have to find a way to put it in the net, and that’s the job of a lot of people on this team and they have to come to the rink knowing they’re capable of doing that consistently, which they are. They just have to demand a little bit more in that area.”
Ad

Huska, meanwhile, also wants the Flames to shoot the puck more to create more scoring chances.

“I thought it was much better leading up to this game than it was tonight,” said Huska. “They are getting chances to score. I’d like to see them shoot the puck more than they do and I’d like to see the puck pace on it move quite a bit quicker than what it is.”

Calgary is set to return to the ice on Friday against the Winnipeg Jets on the road.

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Cole Shelton
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications