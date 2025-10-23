Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf made a surprising admission after the team suffered their seventh straight loss.

The Flames have struggled out of the gates, and on Wednesday, Calgary lost 2-1 in OT to the Montreal Canadiens. It was another disappointing loss for the Flames, as the team has scored one goal total in each of its last four games.

After another loss, Wolf was asked about the offensive struggles, and he sent a clear message.

“I mean, I can't generate offense. I do my job, I try to keep the puck out of our net, and hope that our guys can generate a couple I'm glad we got one there. We got a point, but we’ve got to keep working to find more offence," Wolf said postgame on Wednesday.

The Flames won their first game of the season in comeback fashion as Calgary rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers. But, since then, the Flames have lost seven straight games.

It's been a disappointing start for the Flames, as the offense has struggled. Calgary is averaging just 1.5 goals per game to begin the season.

As for Wolf, he has also struggled as he's 1-5-1 with a 3.61 GAA and a .875 SV%.

Flames coach says team has to step up

Amid Calgary's losing streak, head coach Ryan Huska wants more from his team.

The Flames have struggled to score, and Huska believes the star players need to step up and start contributing.

"We can’t rely on our fourth line to score goals,” said Huska, via CTV News. "At the end of the day, we have to have players step up to score. So you can go to the net all you want, but you have to find a way to put it in the net, and that’s the job of a lot of people on this team and they have to come to the rink knowing they’re capable of doing that consistently, which they are. They just have to demand a little bit more in that area.”

Huska, meanwhile, also wants the Flames to shoot the puck more to create more scoring chances.

“I thought it was much better leading up to this game than it was tonight,” said Huska. “They are getting chances to score. I’d like to see them shoot the puck more than they do and I’d like to see the puck pace on it move quite a bit quicker than what it is.”

Calgary is set to return to the ice on Friday against the Winnipeg Jets on the road.

