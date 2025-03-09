Dylan Cozens did not hide his feelings about the Buffalo Sabres' struggles this season. Cozens and defenseman Dennis Gilbert were traded to the Ottawa Senators on Friday. In return, Buffalo received Josh Norris and Jacob Bernard-Docker. Ottawa also got a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft.

After getting traded, he shared a blunt opinion.

"In Buffalo, all hope was lost for this season," Cozens said on Sunday, via TSN 1200 Ottawa. "But now here, it's very exciting to be in a chase."

Cozens is in the second season of a seven-year $49.7 million contract (per Spotrac). He has 32 points in 62 games this campaign. He was Buffalo’s seventh overall pick in the 2019 NHL draft and played 341 games with the team.

The Sabres are last in the Eastern Conference and 15 points behind Ottawa for a playoff spot. Meanwhile, the Senators hold the first wild-card position in the East.

After his trade on Friday, Cozens admitted that leaving Buffalo was tough, but he is ready for a fresh start.

"It's obviously sad, you know, a lot of good buddies here, a lot of close friends," Cozens said, via NHL.com. "I really wanted to be a part of the solution in Buffalo. I dreamt every day about being a part of a good team in Buffalo, playing in the playoffs in Buffalo, so it's tough, it's sad, for sure. But at the same time, there's a very exciting opportunity in Ottawa and I'm super excited to be a part of the Sens."

Dylan Cozens talked about his skills and areas on improvment

Dylan Cozens sees himself as a strong two-way player with physicality, shooting and playmaking skills. After his trade to the Ottawa Senators, he said he wanted to be tough to play against.

"I think I'm a player that can play a strong two-way game and bring a physical side, and then also a shooting and playmaking side," Cozens said on Friday. "I want to be a player that's tough to play against, whether that's in the corners or in the face-off circle. ... I've got a lot more to prove now. Obviously, these last few years haven't gone great, but I'm excited to show the player I can be."

Ottawa coach Travis Green sees great potential with him. Cozens now hopes to prove himself as the Senators push for the playoffs.

