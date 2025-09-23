"Easton Cowan, Maple Leafs 93 points!": NHL fans debate 2025-26 Calder Trophy candidates headlined by Canadiens' Ivan Demidov

Fans are buzzing with debates over the top candidates for the 2025-26 Calder Trophy, with Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov leading the conversation.Sportsnet stirred the pot on X by posting the question:“Which rookie do you think will take home this year’s Calder Trophy?”The list of favorites includes Demidov, Calgary Flames defenseman Zayne Parekh, St. Louis Blues winger Jimmy Snuggerud, Carolina Hurricanes blueliner Alexander Nikishin, Minnesota Wild prospect Zeev Buium and Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Sam Rinzel.Fans quickly jumped in with their picks, flooding social media with their answers. One fan even threw in a surprise name not on the list, declaring:&quot;Easton Cowan, Maple Leafs 93 points! I’m not even a Leaf Fan! He will shock everyone. By the time March rolls around they will be saying Mitch who!&quot;James Barker Sr. @JamesBarkerSrLINK@Sportsnet Easton Cowan, Maple Leafs 93 points! I’m not even a Leaf Fan! He will shock everyone. By the time March rolls around they will be saying Mitch who!Another wrote:&quot;Demidov is only correct answer&quot;Miska Paananen @MiskaP97LINK@Sportsnet Demidov is only correct answerHere are some more fan reactions:&quot;Why is Michael Misa not included on this list? He’s easily a favorite to compete for it if he plays this year,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Snuggerud is the best choice. I’m gonna glaze him for the rest of the season,&quot; another chimed in.&quot;Wood. Nobody knows he's so goated, easy 50 point season,&quot; one commented.&quot;Rinzel skates and moves the puck like Makar so I'll take him,&quot; another user wrote.Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson captured the Calder Memorial Trophy for the 2024-25 season after leading all rookies in both points and assists, while also tying the single-season rookie record for assists.2024-25 Calder Trophy winner - Lane HutsonLane Hutson was surprised with the Calder Trophy during a family gathering after capping off a record-breaking rookie season. In 82 games, he led all rookies in assists (60), points (66) and average ice time (22:44).At the celebration at The Wild Onion Pub &amp; Brewery in Lake Barrington, Hutson said:“To win rookie of the year award, I just feel really fortunate. I’m lucky to be part of the Montreal Canadiens,and be a part of such a great support system with all my friends and family.” (per NHL.com)Hutson became the fifth active defenseman to win the Calder. Tyler Myers (2009-10), Aaron Ekblad (2014-15), Cale Makar (2019-20) and Moritz Seider (2021-22).