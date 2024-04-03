ECHL Newfoundland Growlers: Why did Maple Leafs' affiliate get terminated?

On Tuesday, the ECHL Board of Governors announced the immediate termination of Newfoundland Growlers, an affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

According to NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the decision to dissolve the team from the ECHL was due to conflicts between the team's owner, Deacon Sports and Entertainment, and issues related to payments:

"The same owner (Deacon Sports and Entertainment) owns the two teams, but there's been a lengthy behind-the-scenes battle over payments to the cities and some of the NHL teams," Friedman said.

The unfortunate outcome signifies the end of professional hockey in Newfoundland. Here's what The ECHL commissioner Ryan Crelin said:

“We are saddened to lose ECHL hockey in the Newfoundland market. We’d like to thank the Growlers fans and partners for their support of the team throughout their existence, and are hopeful that hockey can return to the region for their dedicated and passionate fanbase.”

The Newfoundland Growlers were a minor league hockey team in the ECHL from St. John's, Newfoundland, and Labrador. The club started playing in the 2018-19 season at the Mary Brown's Center for their home games.

The Growlers had affiliations with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL and the Toronto Marlies in the AHL.

What's next for Newfoundland Growlers players?

After the termination of the Newfoundland Growlers, all players with ECHL contracts with the team are now unrestricted free agents.

Notably, the ECHL has imposed a rule that no team can sign more than two of these UFAs from the Growlers. Additionally, all players who were on AHL contracts with Newfoundland will now move to join the Marlies for the rest of the season.

It is worth noting that players on AHL or NHL contracts. who joined the Growlers' roster after 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 20, are not permitted to play in the ECHL for the remainder of the season, according to league regulations.

In their official statement, Growlers said:

"Despite the efforts of our front-office, Deacon Sports and Entertainment regrets to announce that the sale of the Newfoundland Growlers could not be finalized prior to the league-mandated April 2, 2024 deadline."