The Edmonton Oilers announced on Sunday that defenseman Josh Brown has been recalled from the Bakersfield Condors. Brown was signed during the offseason to strengthen the team's blue line.

This move comes after injuries to Viktor Arvidsson, who missed the past two games, and Darnell Nurse, who left Saturday’s game following a hit by Ryan Reaves. Both players are expected to be unavailable for at least one more game.

NHL fans were quick to react to the news. One fan wrote,

"lmao calling up the worst d-man down there is certainly a choice."

Many questioned why Brown was chosen over other options, given his performance in the AHL.

"Let's solve the bad goaltending issue by bringing up a bottom pair AHL D!" another fan said.

"Goalies can’t stop a beach ball and we’re recalling the worst defensman in hockey? Oh we are cooked" a fan commented.

Here are some more fans reacting to Brown getting called from the AHL. A couple pointed out that Brown is being recalled more for his toughness and physicality:

"It's not all about his defensive game folks. He is being recalled for his physical play and fighting ability. With Nurse and Kane on the shelf, the team has no clear tough guy. Take a breath and look at the big pic folks." a fan said.

"There it is, I called it! I know some fans aren’t going to be too happy and it’s understandable. But I, for one, welcome him back with open arms! He brings toughness up here, and we haven’t lost a game yet with a fighting major. He might also perform a lot better, who knows?" One fan shared.

"Let’s hope he’s massively improved from when we last seen him because I wouldn’t even say he should be the first couple call ups out of Bako from what I’ve seen." One fan commented.

Edmonton Oilers sent Josh Brown to AHL after training camp

The Edmonton Oilers signed Josh Brown to a three-year, $3 million contract this summer. After struggling in training camp, he was sent to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors. Known for his size (6'5", 217 lbs) and toughness, Brown has poor offensive stats, with 34 points in 290 NHL games.

In Bakersfield, Brown leads the league in penalty minutes, with 46 in 12 games. On Sunday, he had two assists and a fight in a game against the San Diego Gulls.

Despite his limitations, the Edmonton Oilers recalled Brown due to injuries to Darnell Nurse and Viktor Arvidsson.

