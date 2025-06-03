Edmonton Oilers injury report before Game 1 of 2025 Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers head into the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers with almost a full lineup as they’ll be only without key forward Zach Hyman.

Hyman sustained an upper-body injury after a Game 4 collision with Dallas’ Mason Marchment during the Western Conference Final. He underwent surgery and is likely done for the remainder of the postseason.

Hyman netted five goals and 11 points over 15 games, making his absence a significant blow to the Oilers’ forward depth. However, the Oilers got a boost ahead of Game 1, with winger Connor Brown's return to the lineup after missing the last two games due to an upper-body injury.

Brown was injured following a heavy hit to the head from Stars defenseman Alex Petrovic in Game 3. But he has been cleared to play in the Stanley Cup Final opener on Wednesday night at Rogers Place. Brown has contributed 8 points (5G, 3A) in 14 playoff games.

Defenseman Mattias Ekholm also made his return in the Oilers' series-clinching Game 5 win over Dallas after missing time with an injury. With Ekholm’s return, the Oilers' blue line appears close to full health.

After defeating the Kings, Golden Knights and Stars to reach the Final, the Oilers will aim to take down the Panthers and capture the franchise's sixth Stanley Cup.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch on Oilers' injury status

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch updated on the team’s injuries ahead of the Stanley Cup Final. He acknowledged Zach Hyman’s injury but said that, overall, the team is in a solid spot health-wise heading into the series.

"Right now, are we 100 percent healthy? No, not quite; with Hyman being out, it will be a huge loss. We're going to need guys stepping up to fill that void," Knoblauch said on Monday's practice. "But overall, I would say we're in a little bit better position physically compared to last season."

Knoblauch pointed to the extra rest the Oilers were able to get after finishing their series against the Dallas Stars in just five games.

“I think not only with injuries, but we’ve been able to play fewer games," he added. (per NHL.com)

It allowed the players some much-needed recovery time that they didn't have last season when their series went seven games.

