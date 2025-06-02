HC Kris Knoblauch reveals the biggest lesson Edmonton Oilers learned after 2024 Stanley Cup Finals loss to Panthers

Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch opened up about the most important lesson he and his club learned following their heartbreaking loss in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

Knoblauch, speaking to reporters on Monday’s media day, revealed what he’s taken to heart after nearly beating the Florida Panthers in last spring’s seven-game tilt. Knoblauch stated the following on the Edmonton Oilers’ official channel:

“Just how much ups and downs there can be, and you know, the adjustments that you have to make throughout the playoffs, and because you're playing a very competitive seven-game series, that there's a lot of changes that need to be made.”

Those adjustments were crucial in helping Knoblauch and the Oilers recover from a 3-0 deficit last spring to force a Game 7. In a game of inches, the Oilers nearly pulled off a remarkable comeback but fell in the final game.

Knoblauch added:

“Most importantly, just being able to reset after a game, no matter how that game went, whether it was a six-nothing win or eight-nothing loss, whatever it is, or an overtime loss.”

That resilience is something the Edmonton Oilers have shown this postseason, coming back after a disastrous first two games against the LA Kings in the opening round. The Oilers railed off four straight wins to bounce the Kings into the opening round for the fourth straight season.

The Oilers’ bench boss concluded:

“I think it's we've done a good job of just putting that behind us. We've had some heartbreaking losses these playoffs. And, you know, maybe in the past, it might have gotten to our guys. You know, I think we handled those very well.”

Check out Kris Knoblauch’s comments from the 3:22 mark onwards:

The Oilers will hope that last postseason’s disappointing ending will serve as fuel to drive them this time past a Florida Panthers team that looks poised to repeat as Stanley Cup champs.

Kris Knoblauch and Edmonton Oilers have a “different mood” in this year’s Stanley Cup Final

Kris Knoblauch and the Edmonton Oilers have a different attitude heading into this year's Cup Final - Source: Imagn

Kris Knoblauch and the Edmonton Oilers enter this postseason with a “different mood” as compared to last season.

The Edmonton Journal quoted Kris Knoblauch regarding his perception of this year’s Cup Final. He stated:

“We have a different mood. Last year, we did not know what to expect. The biggest change is we have been here before. We know what to expect. We’ve seen this team before. We’re accustomed to it.”

The fact that the Oilers have been through the rigors of the Stanley Cup Final once already makes it easier for the club to adjust mentally to what they can expect heading into a rematch with the Florida Panthers.

Blue liner Mattias Ekholm echoed Knoblauch’s thoughts, declaring:

“We’re more experienced with that run (last year). Not a lot of guys had been that far in the playoffs before. Just to have that, to be calm with that.”

The Oilers will be looking to start this spring’s series against the Panthers much differently than before. Last season, the Oilers fell into a 3-0 hole before rallying to even the series. This time around, the expectation will be getting ahead and winning their first Cup since 1990.

The Stanley Cup Final gets underway on Wednesday night amid high expectations on both ends.

